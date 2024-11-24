Infant Death Toll Rises To 17 After Devastating Fire At Jhansi Medical College

Narendra Singh Sengar, the principal of the medical college, informed PTI that two of the rescued infants passed away on Saturday due to their medical conditions. He emphasized that while the initial deaths were caused by the fire, the others succumbed to their illnesses.

The devastating fire that broke out at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of two more infants, raising the total death toll to 17, as confirmed by senior officials. According to PTI, the fire, which occurred on November 15, initially resulted in the tragic loss of 10 newborns, with more deaths following due to underlying medical conditions.

Narendra Singh Sengar, the principal of the medical college, informed PTI that two of the rescued infants passed away on Saturday due to their medical conditions. He emphasized that while the initial deaths were caused by the fire, the others succumbed to their illnesses. A post-mortem was conducted on the two infants who passed away, confirming that “illness” was the cause of death in both cases. The infants, both weighing 800 grams at birth, had serious health complications, with one also suffering from a heart defect.

On Wednesday, three other infants who had been rescued from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) fire at the same medical college passed away due to their pre-existing health issues. Doctors explained that one of the infants, who had been born prematurely and weighed 1.2 kg, died from low blood pressure. Another infant, also premature, succumbed to infection and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), while a third infant, weighing 1.2 kg, died from respiratory failure and shock.

As a result, the total number of infants who died due to ailments, rather than burn injuries, has now reached five. Sengar clarified that these infants’ deaths occurred during treatment for their critical health conditions, rather than from direct injuries caused by the fire.

Investigation Launched into Fire Incident

A four-member investigation team, led by Kinjal Singh, the director-general of medical education and training, visited the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College on Monday to probe the fire. The team collected statements from medical staff, examined the fire-damaged areas, and reviewed the condition of the infants who were rescued. The committee is expected to submit its findings within seven days.

Safety Audit Report Highlights Serious Concerns

An alarming revelation surfaced regarding the fire’s preventability. A safety audit conducted in June 2024 had pointed out significant risks in the hospital’s electrical infrastructure. The audit, which followed an inspection by Chandra Bhushan Chaubey and Mulayam Singh Yadav, highlighted exposed wiring connections and open junction boxes across multiple departments, including the administrative building and pathology units. These findings raised serious concerns about the potential for a fire, indicating that the incident could have been avoided if the recommendations from the safety audit had been acted upon.

As authorities continue their investigation, the tragic loss of young lives has prompted urgent calls for improved safety protocols in medical facilities, especially in neonatal care units.

