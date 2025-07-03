Infosys Employee Arrested for Secretly Recording Female Colleague in Restroom

A male Infosys employee was arrested for surreptitiously filming a female coworker in the women’s lavatory on the Hyderabad campus. A mobile phone was allegedly concealed in the lavatory by the accused, a software developer, with the intention of recording movies without permission. When a female employee found the phone and informed the security staff, the event was made public.

Infosys security reported the issue to the local police and started an internal investigation right away. The offender was apprehended after the phone was linked to him. In addition to the IT Act’s restrictions, he has been charged under the IPC’s voyeurism and privacy breach sections.

Legal Action Was Initiated

The alleged Infosys employee has been placed under arrest. He has been accused by the police for violating IPC Sections 509 (insulting a woman’s humility) and 354C (voyeurism). Additionally, relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been implemented. The cell phone that was used to record the video was found in the washroom and was connected to the accused by its IMEI number, according to this confirmation from the Hinjewadi Police. The device is being forensically examined to determine whether any data was saved or moved to another location.

Continuous Police Investigation and Company Response

The Pune police have launched a comprehensive inquiry, and the phone has been sent for forensic analysis to determine the content and to find out whether any films were shared or uploaded online. Infosys has started its own internal investigation, and the suspect has been suspended pending disciplinary and legal action.

According to police sources, the defendant confessed during questioning that he had set up the phone to capture video. Authorities are looking into the chance of other victims or other people being involved and are currently looking into whether this was an isolated case or part of a pattern.

