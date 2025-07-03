Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > India > Infosys Employee Arrested for Secretly Recording Female Colleague in Restroom

Infosys Employee Arrested for Secretly Recording Female Colleague in Restroom

A male Infosys employee at the Hyderabad campus was taken into custody for surreptitiously filming a coworker using a phone concealed in the women's lavatory. He was charged under the IT Act and IPC Sections 354C and 509. Investigations are still on, and the phone is being forensically examined.

Infosys Engineer Arrested for Installing a Covert Camera in Women's Lavatory
Infosys Employee Held for Hiding Camera in Women’s Restroom at Hyderabad Office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 14:46:18 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A male Infosys employee was arrested for surreptitiously filming a female coworker in the women’s lavatory on the Hyderabad campus. A mobile phone was allegedly concealed in the lavatory by the accused, a software developer, with the intention of recording movies without permission. When a female employee found the phone and informed the security staff, the event was made public.

Infosys security reported the issue to the local police and started an internal investigation right away. The offender was apprehended after the phone was linked to him. In addition to the IT Act’s restrictions, he has been charged under the IPC’s voyeurism and privacy breach sections.

Legal Action Was Initiated

The alleged Infosys employee has been placed under arrest. He has been accused by the police for violating IPC Sections 509 (insulting a woman’s humility) and 354C (voyeurism). Additionally, relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been implemented. The cell phone that was used to record the video was found in the washroom and was connected to the accused by its IMEI number, according to this confirmation from the Hinjewadi Police. The device is being forensically examined to determine whether any data was saved or moved to another location.

Continuous Police Investigation and Company Response

The Pune police have launched a comprehensive inquiry, and the phone has been sent for forensic analysis to determine the content and to find out whether any films were shared or uploaded online. Infosys has started its own internal investigation, and the suspect has been suspended pending disciplinary and legal action.
According to police sources, the defendant confessed during questioning that he had set up the phone to capture video. Authorities are looking into the chance of other victims or other people being involved and are currently looking into whether this was an isolated case or part of a pattern.

You Might Be Interested In

Must Read: Vijay Visits Ajith Kumar’s Family After Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu, Seeks Justice 

Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?