Insects In Sambar: Vande Bharat Passenger’s Complaint Sparks ₹50K Fine For Food Provider

A routine journey on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express turned distressing for a passenger when black insects were found in the sambar served during the journey. The incident prompted swift action from Southern Railway officials, who imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Brindavan Food Products, the catering service responsible for the meal.

The passenger raised the complaint shortly after the train departed from Madurai. Southern Railway, after conducting an investigation, determined that the contaminated meal originated from the base kitchen in Tirunelveli, managed by Brindavan Food Products. Officials offered the passenger an alternative meal at Dindigul station, which was declined.

Investigation Details

The investigation revealed that the insect was discovered on the lid of the container used to serve the sambar. Following the complaint, a thorough inspection was conducted by the Food Safety Officer, Health Inspector, and Chief Commercial Inspector at the Tirunelveli base kitchen. Food samples were collected for testing to ensure comprehensive analysis and accountability.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, representing Tamil Nadu, also raised concerns on social media, questioning the hygiene standards and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) accountability. Tagore addressed the Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging measures to ensure food safety on premium services like Vande Bharat. “What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains?” Tagore tweeted.

Previous Incidents

This is not an isolated incident involving food contamination on Vande Bharat trains. A few months earlier, a passenger alleged finding a cockroach in their meal served onboard, which also sparked public outcry regarding the quality of food served on these premium trains.

About Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat Express, part of the government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, is celebrated for its high-speed capabilities, world-class amenities, and enhanced safety standards. However, repeated concerns about onboard food quality pose a challenge to maintaining its reputation for premium service.

With investigations ongoing and food samples sent for testing, the Railways has reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and quality service, assuring stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

