Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes BJP for delaying government formation in Maharashtra, slams caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and questions presidential rule.

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA over the delay in forming a government in Maharashtra following the state election results. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray accused the ruling party of disrespecting both Maharashtra and the Election Commission by failing to make a decision on the Chief Minister and the formation of the government more than a week after the results.

Thackeray stated that the delay not only insulted the state of Maharashtra, but also undermined the work of the Election Commission, which he described as the BJP’s “dearest” institution. He expressed his disappointment with the situation, noting that the process of government formation seemed to be dragged out unnecessarily, with no clear answers regarding who would lead the state.

MUST READ: ‘Society will perish’, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Warning Over Low Population Growth

“To not be able to decide on a chief minister, and form government, for more than a week after result day, is not just an insult to Maharashtra… but also to the assistance provided by their dearest Election Commission,” Thackeray wrote, pointing out that the BJP’s inaction was causing a further delay in addressing the state’s pressing issues.

Criticizing the unilateral declaration of the swearing-in date by the BJP, Thackeray described the move as “anarchy.” He also took aim at Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suggesting that he was using the delay to take a “mini vacation” while the state’s governance remained in limbo.

“It seems that rules only apply to the opposition parties, while rules don’t for some special ones. To declare the swearing-in date, unilaterally, without even staking claim to form government… is pure anarchy,” Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also questioned why presidential rule had not yet been imposed in Maharashtra. He further pointed out that those capable of forming the government seemed to be prioritizing trips to Delhi rather than focusing on the state’s governance. Despite this, he congratulated the eventual leader who would take office, acknowledging the Election Commission’s role in the process.

The political landscape of Maharashtra remains uncertain as the delay continues, and Thackeray’s remarks have added fuel to the already intense political discourse surrounding the state’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Clears Air On ‘Mahayuti Coordination Issues’, Pledges Loyalty To Party Leadership

Filed under

Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Assembly election Shiv Sena (UBT)

Advertisement

Also Read

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For...

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Entertainment

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox