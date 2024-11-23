Aaditya Thackeray Leads In High-Stakes Worli Battle Against Milind Deora

One of Maharashtra’s most intense and closely watched electoral battles is unfolding in the Worli constituency, where Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is leading against Milind Deora, representing the Eknath Shinde-led faction. This contest has become a symbol of the broader Shiv Sena split, pitting Uddhav Thackeray’s loyalists against Eknath Shinde’s camp.

As of 1:45 PM on Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray held a lead of 6,120 votes over Milind Deora, with 12 of the 17 counting rounds completed. Deora, a former Congress MP who joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena earlier this year, had briefly overtaken Thackeray during the initial rounds of counting before the latter regained his advantage.

Worli: A Historical Stronghold

Aaditya Thackeray first contested from Worli in 2019, making his debut with a commanding victory margin of over 67,000 votes. However, the constituency is also tied to the legacy of the Deora family. Milind Deora’s father, Murli Deora, represented the Mumbai (South) Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Worli, for several terms between 1984 and 1998. Milind himself was elected as a Congress MP from the seat in 2004 and 2009.

The Shiv Sena began dominating the Mumbai (South) Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, with Arvind Sawant of the party winning consecutive elections. After the party split in 2022, Sawant aligned with the Shinde faction and retained the seat in this year’s elections.

Candidates Exchange Barbs

Ahead of the elections, Milind Deora described his battle with Aaditya Thackeray as a contest of ideas rather than a personal rivalry. However, he criticized Aaditya for what he termed “speed-breaker politics,” alleging the younger Thackeray and his faction had failed to address developmental concerns in the constituency.

