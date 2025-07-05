Sushil Kedia Issues Apology Over Marathi Language Remarks; Five Detained For Damaging Property

Prominent investor Sushil Kedia has withdrawn his earlier remarks about the Marathi language, clarifying that he made comments under emotional stress. In a post on X, Kedia requested Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, stating, “I request Raj Thackeray Ji to consider my humble submission.My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under stress, and further, it is getting manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to be in any controversy. Having come under pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realise I must take back my reactions and withdraw. Truth is, even after living over 30 years in Mumbai, the level of efficiency that a native Marathi-born can have, we’ll not be able to achieve,” Kedia said

Kedia’s Office Vandalised, Police Nabbed Five Perpetrator

Five MNS supporter were taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly attacking the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Mumbai’s Worli area. The incident occurred after Kedia made a social media post in which he questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the issue of speaking Marathi.

According to reports, a group of people arrived at Kedia’s office in the morning, threw stones at the premises, and shouted slogans in support of the Marathi language and Raj Thackeray.

I Won’t Learn Marathi: Kedia

Earlier, a video of Kedia went viral in which he openly expressed that he had not learned Marathi despite living in Mumbai for more than three decades. He further challenged MNS, saying he would not learn the language as a form of protest against the party’s actions.

“I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?” Kedia posted on X.