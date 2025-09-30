LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

IRCTC Ticket Booking Update: From October 1, 2025, Aadhaar authentication will be compulsory for booking all reserved train tickets online.

Indian Railways to manufacture 17,000 more non-AC coaches in 5 years to boost affordable travel.
Indian Railways to manufacture 17,000 more non-AC coaches in 5 years to boost affordable travel.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 30, 2025 12:22:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025, followed by the first 15 minutes of opening reservation on the IRCTC website/app, mandatory for Aadhaar authentication for online booking of general reserved train tickets (first 15 minutes only). This is to avoid ticket touting and to make sure genuine passengers get the tickets. After 15 minutes, the booking will become normal for users. PRS counters and the current 10-minute booking rules for authorized agents will be kept so as to ensure fair and smooth access.

What was the restriction on Tatkal ticket booking?

Tatkal booking restrictions consist of mandatory Aadhaar authentication with effect from July 1, 2025, OTP for every booking, and a ban on bookings for such agents for half an hour at the time of peak.

How will the new rule work?

From October 1, 2025, only passengers having IRCTC accounts linked to their Aadhaar shall be able to book online general reserved tickets in the first 15 minutes of the opening of reservations; thereafter, it shall open to all registered users. 

Here is a brief guide: 

The aegis of Aadhaar authentication is to prevent ticket fraud and to provide fair access to verified users during peak booking while saving them from means such as touting and delays caused by the system for popular trains.

“For example, if a train is scheduled to depart at 10 am on October 1, and reservations open today at 10 am, for the first 15 minutes, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reservations,” the official clarified. Earlier, this restriction applied only to Tatkal bookings, which became available one day before the train’s departure.

How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account

Passengers must link their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account before October 1, 2025, to get an early 15-minute window for booking. Here goes the process:

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Now, head to the ‘My Profile’ section.

Step 3: Select ‘Aadhaar Authentication.’

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile for identity verification. Are you sure your IRCTC account details are the same as your Aadhaar? Otherwise, verification problems may occur. 

What Does This Mean for Travelers?

From October 1, 2025, having your online train bookings authenticated with Aadhaar will ensure a secure platform and fair system with which genuine travelers can book their tickets instantly at the opening. Linking early with Aadhaar will save one from a lot of booking troubles.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aadhaar authenticationauthorized agentsbooking change 2025booking rulesbulk booking preventiondigital reservationfirst 15 minutesgeneral reservationgenuine passengersindian railwaysIRCTConline ticket bookingOTP verificationPRS countersreserved ticketsTatkal bookingsticket securityticket touting

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025
IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025
IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025
IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

QUICK LINKS