IRCTC online ticket booking rule change: Aadhaar authentication mandatory for first 15-minute general bookings from October 1, 2025

October 1, 2025, followed by the first 15 minutes of opening reservation on the IRCTC website/app, mandatory for Aadhaar authentication for online booking of general reserved train tickets (first 15 minutes only). This is to avoid ticket touting and to make sure genuine passengers get the tickets. After 15 minutes, the booking will become normal for users. PRS counters and the current 10-minute booking rules for authorized agents will be kept so as to ensure fair and smooth access.

What was the restriction on Tatkal ticket booking?

Tatkal booking restrictions consist of mandatory Aadhaar authentication with effect from July 1, 2025, OTP for every booking, and a ban on bookings for such agents for half an hour at the time of peak.

How will the new rule work?

From October 1, 2025, only passengers having IRCTC accounts linked to their Aadhaar shall be able to book online general reserved tickets in the first 15 minutes of the opening of reservations; thereafter, it shall open to all registered users.

Here is a brief guide:

The aegis of Aadhaar authentication is to prevent ticket fraud and to provide fair access to verified users during peak booking while saving them from means such as touting and delays caused by the system for popular trains.

“For example, if a train is scheduled to depart at 10 am on October 1, and reservations open today at 10 am, for the first 15 minutes, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reservations,” the official clarified. Earlier, this restriction applied only to Tatkal bookings, which became available one day before the train’s departure.

How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account

Passengers must link their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account before October 1, 2025, to get an early 15-minute window for booking. Here goes the process:

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Now, head to the ‘My Profile’ section.

Step 3: Select ‘Aadhaar Authentication.’

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile for identity verification. Are you sure your IRCTC account details are the same as your Aadhaar? Otherwise, verification problems may occur.

What Does This Mean for Travelers?

From October 1, 2025, having your online train bookings authenticated with Aadhaar will ensure a secure platform and fair system with which genuine travelers can book their tickets instantly at the opening. Linking early with Aadhaar will save one from a lot of booking troubles.