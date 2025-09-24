LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 15:54:07 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) on Wednesday carried out multiple searches in the districts of Bandipora and Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case of fraudulent land compensation claims related to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargrah Transmission Line, the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that compensation for land falling under the transmission line in Villages Watrad, Dalabal, Kachwari Tehsil Khansahib, Budgam, had been fraudulently released in favour of non-existent persons, while genuine landowners were deprived.

Investigation has revealed that compensation running into crores of rupees was fraudulently withdrawn in the names of bogus persons through fake bank accounts by employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited, in connivance with land brokers and certain bank officials, the statement read.

The involvement of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, resident of Watrad Dalabal Tehsil Khanshab, Budgam; Bilal Ahmad, resident of Patushai Watpora, Bandipora; Ranjit Singh and Samaliya Kumar (employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited); along with others has surfaced, disclosing offences punishable under Sections 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B RPC, the police said.

Further House searches are underway at multiple locations, the police said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bandiporabudgameconomic-offences-wingfraudulent-land-compensationjammu and kashmir

RELATED News

Leh Ladakh: Who Is Behind The Protests, What Are The Demands, And What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said
Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? ‘Come To My Room, I Will…’ Delhi Godman Accused Of Molesting Multiple Women In Ashram
Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered

LATEST NEWS

Craving For A ‘Sutta Break’? Here’s Why You Love Smoking But This Is What The Nicotine Buzz Is Doing To Your Brain
China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau
What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam’s New Movie ‘Haq’ Is Based? Check Teaser Here!
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm
11th International Iconic Awards 2025 Shines with Star Power, Stellar Hosts & Iconic Performances
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings
Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight
Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered
Psychological Thriller ‘Vash’ Brings National Recognition to Gujarati Cinema
J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam

QUICK LINKS