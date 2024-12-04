Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jagdeep Dhankar’s ‘Crocodile Tears’ Comment In The Parliament Sparks Row, WATCH

His comments, made during a speech, highlighted a five-day period when Rule 267 notices were raised on several matters, but none concerning farmers or their pressing concerns.

Jagdeep Dhankar’s ‘Crocodile Tears’ Comment In The Parliament Sparks Row, WATCH

In a sharp exchange within India’s political arena, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently criticized the opposition for failing to raise any farmer-related issues in Parliament, despite prolonged inaction during a recent session.

His comments, made during a speech, highlighted a five-day period when Rule 267 notices were raised on several matters, but none concerning farmers or their pressing concerns. Dhankhar’s comment, calling out the absence of focus on agricultural issues, accused the opposition of shedding “crocodile tears” and politicizing the matter.

The Vice President’s remarks triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who accused him of attempting to distract from the government’s shortcomings, particularly its handling of farmer protests and agrarian distress. The opposition has been vocal about its criticism of the government, especially after the controversial farm laws were repealed following massive farmer-led protests.

Dhankhar’s reference to “crocodile tears” was seen as a pointed jab at the perceived insincerity of the opposition’s concerns, and his remarks added fuel to the ongoing political tug-of-war.

This incident serves to underscore the deep divides within India’s political discourse, where issues like farmer welfare often become entangled with partisan conflicts, overshadowing the urgent need for solutions to the agricultural crisis.

Also Read: BJP Approves The Name Of The Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Oath Taking On Dec 5

Filed under

'Crocodile Tears Farmers Issues farmers protest Jagdeep Dhankar Parliament rajya sabha

Advertisement

Also Read

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

Entertainment

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox