Jagdeep Dhankar’s ‘Crocodile Tears’ Comment In The Parliament Sparks Row, WATCH

In a sharp exchange within India’s political arena, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently criticized the opposition for failing to raise any farmer-related issues in Parliament, despite prolonged inaction during a recent session.

His comments, made during a speech, highlighted a five-day period when Rule 267 notices were raised on several matters, but none concerning farmers or their pressing concerns. Dhankhar’s comment, calling out the absence of focus on agricultural issues, accused the opposition of shedding “crocodile tears” and politicizing the matter.

“During those five days, 267 notices were raised, but not a single one was regarding the farmer” – VP This is the reality of opposition’s farmers Prem… They just use this issue to fulfill their agenda pic.twitter.com/3WreaD8pj3 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 4, 2024

The Vice President’s remarks triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who accused him of attempting to distract from the government’s shortcomings, particularly its handling of farmer protests and agrarian distress. The opposition has been vocal about its criticism of the government, especially after the controversial farm laws were repealed following massive farmer-led protests.

Dhankhar’s reference to “crocodile tears” was seen as a pointed jab at the perceived insincerity of the opposition’s concerns, and his remarks added fuel to the ongoing political tug-of-war.

This incident serves to underscore the deep divides within India’s political discourse, where issues like farmer welfare often become entangled with partisan conflicts, overshadowing the urgent need for solutions to the agricultural crisis.

