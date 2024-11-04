Jaishankar Reflects On PM Modi’s Question About Australia Ties That Left Him ‘Speechless’

The External Affairs Minister is currently on a five-day visit to Australia from November 3 to 7, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Australia.

The External Affairs Minister is currently on a five-day visit to Australia from November 3 to 7, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Australia. During his visit, S. Jaishankar took the opportunity to reflect on a memorable question posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that left him feeling “speechless.”

A Question That Resonated

At a gathering with the Indian community in Brisbane, Australia’s third-largest city, Jaishankar recalled, “He asked me, ‘Explain to me why hasn’t our relationship with Australia developed? It has everything going for it. There is a language, shared culture, and tradition, and yet somehow, something is not happening.’” At the time of the inquiry, Jaishankar was serving as India’s ambassador to the United States, and he admitted that he found himself at a loss for words in response to PM Modi, who had just begun his first term as Prime Minister. This reflective moment emphasizes the importance of India-Australia relations and the potential they hold.

Evolving Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar highlighted the significant evolution of bilateral ties between the two countries over the past decade. He noted that this progress was not achieved by chance but rather through the “great efforts” made by individuals and organizations on both sides. “This didn’t happen on auto-pilot. People, on both ends, made great efforts to build it,” he remarked. This acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication involved underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their relationship.

Key Factors in Strengthening Relations

The External Affairs Minister identified four key factors that have played a crucial role in advancing India-Australia relations: the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the support from the Australian government, changing global dynamics, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia. “I want to highlight how much this relationship has changed in the last decade. There are four reasons. One is PM Modi, two Australia, three the world, and the fourth is all of you. That is why we have come a long way,” he stated. This comprehensive view illustrates the multi-faceted nature of international relations and the interplay of various elements that contribute to diplomatic progress.

Upcoming Engagements and Future Prospects

During his visit, Jaishankar is set to inaugurate India’s fourth consulate in Australia, located in Brisbane, on Monday. This new consulate signifies a commitment to enhancing diplomatic presence and providing better services to the Indian community in Australia. The establishment of the consulate is expected to facilitate greater engagement between the two nations, fostering stronger economic and cultural ties.

As Jaishankar continues his visit, he will likely engage in discussions aimed at furthering cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and technology. The emphasis on building relationships with the Indian diaspora also reflects a growing recognition of their contributions to Australian society and the potential for strengthening ties through cultural and economic exchange.

Overall, S. Jaishankar’s visit to Australia represents a pivotal moment in India-Australia relations, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The External Affairs Minister’s reflections on past inquiries and current efforts reveal a deep commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic partnership between the two nations, ensuring that their relationship continues to evolve in meaningful ways.

