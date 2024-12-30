Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Jimmy Carter Passes Away: Story Behind An Indian Village Named After Him

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, left a unique legacy in India. The village of Daulatpur Nasirabad in Haryana was renamed Carterpuri in his honor after his 1978 visit, symbolizing the strong ties he fostered between the two nations.

Jimmy Carter Passes Away: Story Behind An Indian Village Named After Him

The longest-living former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has died at 100. Carter spent his last days surrounded by family at his home in Plains, Georgia, after entering hospice care in February 2023. Leaders across the political spectrum remembered the late Democrat with praise from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as they reflected on his enduring legacy.

Carter’s Impact On US-India Relations

Carter, the 39th US President, made history as the third American leader to visit India. His 1978 visit aimed to strengthen US-India relations during a complex geopolitical era. Meeting with then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Carter advocated for nuclear non-proliferation and encouraged India to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). However, Indian leaders resisted the proposal, citing concerns about national sovereignty.

Despite these, the visit of Carter left a great mark on India, mainly in the village of Daulatpur Nasirabad in Haryana. It was during his visit that the village hosted him, and later it renamed itself “Carterpuri” in honor of the efforts he made in connecting the two nations.

Connection To Carterpuri

Carterpuri’s bond with Jimmy Carter extended beyond his presidential visit. Carter’s mother, Lillian Gordy Carter, worked as a social worker in the region during the 1960s, deepening the family’s connection to the village. Villagers fondly remember the festive atmosphere during Carter’s visit.

A local resident recounts the event as, “When he visited, it was like a festival in our village. He met the panchayat and presented the idea of renaming the village Carterpuri.”

There, in a letter to its headman, Carter himself expressed his thanks for the hospitality of the village. He wrote, “Your warm hospitality and friendship made my visit to Carterpuri unforgettable. It was one of the highlights of my foreign travels and an experience I will always cherish.”

