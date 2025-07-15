J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

Surinder Choudhary, the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, disapproved the alleged police abuse of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The alleged police abuse happened on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. In order to pay respects to the 22 individuals who were slain by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931, outside Srinagar’s central jail, Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard on July 14, 2025, Monday. According to the Chief Minister, he was physically assaulted. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha ought to apologize for yesterday’s events, according to a PTI report. The Deputy CM further told the reporters that LG should not apologize to us but to the people who have given the mandate to them. Adding further, the Deputy CM said that LG should also seek an apology from that mandate, the Constitution and Indian democracy.

Should seek an apology from the martyrs

The Deputy CM requested that the LG should apologize to the martyrs who gave their lives in 1947 to secure the nation’s independence. The Deputy Chief Minister said that Monday’s events disrespected the democracy. According to the Deputy CM, the events also disrespected the freedom for which thousands of people sacrificed themselves. The 22 individuals killed in 1931, according to the Deputy Chief Minister, fought against British rule, not India. Chaudhary said that British ruled India in 1931. According to the Deputy CM, the 22 individuals who were killed fought against the British, were martyrs, and opposed oppression. He went on to say that oppression also occurred yesterday.

Criticises the LG’s statement on Pahalgam attack

J&K’s Deputy CM also referred the LG’s reported statement that he felt responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Chaudhary criticized Sinha for remembering after 82 days that he is responsible for Pahalgam security lapse. The Dy CM said, “one day he will accept that what the police, which is under his control, did with Omar Abdullah, was wrong”.

