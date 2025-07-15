LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Home > India > J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

Surinder Choudhary, the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, disapproved the alleged police abuse of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Surinder Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister (Photo Credit- ANI)
Surinder Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 19:41:15 IST

Surinder Choudhary, the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, disapproved the alleged police abuse of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The alleged police abuse happened on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. In order to pay respects to the 22 individuals who were slain by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931, outside Srinagar’s central jail, Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard on July 14, 2025, Monday. According to the Chief Minister, he was physically assaulted. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha ought to apologize for yesterday’s events, according to a PTI report. The Deputy CM further told the reporters that LG should not apologize to us but to the people who have given the mandate to them. Adding further, the Deputy CM said that LG should also seek an apology from that mandate, the Constitution and Indian democracy.

Should seek an apology from the martyrs

The Deputy CM requested that the LG should apologize to the martyrs who gave their lives in 1947 to secure the nation’s independence. The Deputy Chief Minister said that Monday’s events disrespected the democracy. According to the Deputy CM, the events also disrespected the freedom for which thousands of people sacrificed themselves. The 22 individuals killed in 1931, according to the Deputy Chief Minister, fought against British rule, not India. Chaudhary said that British ruled India in 1931. According to the Deputy CM, the 22 individuals who were killed fought against the British, were martyrs, and opposed oppression. He went on to say that oppression also occurred yesterday.

Criticises the LG’s statement on Pahalgam attack

J&K’s Deputy CM also referred the LG’s reported statement that he felt responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Chaudhary criticized Sinha for remembering after 82 days that he is responsible for Pahalgam security lapse. The Dy CM said, “one day he will accept that what the police, which is under his control, did with Omar Abdullah, was wrong”.

Also read: Viral Video: Omar Abdullah Scales Wall To Enter Martyrs’ Graveyard Amid House Arrest In Srinagar

Tags: Deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmirnaqshband sahib graveyardSurinder Choudhary

More News

Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace
Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Bhagyathara BT-11 Lottery Result OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Lucky Draw Declared– How To Check The Full Winners List
Mitchell Starc’s Masterclass And Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Bundle West Indies Out Just For 27
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’
Wife Living Apart Without Valid Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?