‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

A shocking incident unfolded near the old Saraighat Bridge when a man, estimated to be around 35 years old, reportedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River shouting “Jai Zubeen Da.”

The incident occurred around 12:30 PM on Wednesday. Police teams rushed to the spot and began initial investigations to determine the cause of the tragic step. Officials have yet to identify the deceased, and inquiries are ongoing to trace his background. The sudden act left commuters and locals in shock, as questions remain about the circumstances that led to his death.

SIT Probes Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police is investigating the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore during the Northeast India Festival on September 19.

On Thursday, the SIT raided three locations in Guwahati, including the residence of chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with the homes of Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and his sound recordist. Police sources said the searches aimed at collecting evidence linked to the event where the artist lost his life. The government has directed the CID to investigate multiple FIRs filed against Mahanta and Sharma across Assam.

Assam Government Bans Organiser Mahanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government has banned Shyamkanu Mahanta from holding events or festivals in the state. He said the government will not provide any financial assistance, advertisements, or sponsorship for programmes linked to Mahanta. The state will also request the Centre to deny support to such events. Sarma stated that sections of people around Zubeen Garg tried to use him for personal gains. The ban came shortly after raids were carried out in connection with the festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg tragically drowned.

Amid growing demands for a CBI investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to remain patient. He assured that if the SIT fails to deliver satisfactory results, the government will transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sarma asked people to have faith in the SIT and said that every possibility surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death will be investigated. He emphasised the need to uncover how the incident occurred and reiterated the government’s stand against supporting organisers who misuse artists’ names for personal or financial gains.

Zubeen Garg Cremated with State Honours

Assam bid a tearful farewell to Zubeen Garg on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati, where he was cremated with full state honours. Thousands of fans and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to the singer, popularly known as ‘Goldie.’ His sister Palme Borthakur performed the final rites, while his wife Garima Saikia broke down during the funeral. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the cremation, laid floral tributes and said Zubeen would forever live in the hearts of Assam. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also visited the crematorium to pay his respects.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg’s career spanned over three decades. He was not only a celebrated singer but also a composer, actor, music director, and filmmaker. He recorded thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages. Garg was a multi-instrumentalist, skilled in playing 12 instruments, including the tabla, dhol, guitar, harmonium, drums, dotara, and mandolin. His contributions left an everlasting impact on the music and film industries of Assam and beyond. Fans continue to celebrate his work and remember him as one of the greatest cultural figures of the state.

