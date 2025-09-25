LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

A man died after jumping into the Brahmaputra River near the old Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati, shouting “Jai Zubeen Da.” Police said the deceased, around 35 years old, has not yet been identified. The incident occurred days after singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, which sparked widespread grief. Meanwhile, Assam Police’s SIT raided several locations, including organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence, in connection with Garg’s death.

‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 25, 2025 17:01:49 IST

A shocking incident unfolded near the old Saraighat Bridge when a man, estimated to be around 35 years old, reportedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River shouting “Jai Zubeen Da.”

The incident occurred around 12:30 PM on Wednesday. Police teams rushed to the spot and began initial investigations to determine the cause of the tragic step. Officials have yet to identify the deceased, and inquiries are ongoing to trace his background. The sudden act left commuters and locals in shock, as questions remain about the circumstances that led to his death.

SIT Probes Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police is investigating the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore during the Northeast India Festival on September 19.

On Thursday, the SIT raided three locations in Guwahati, including the residence of chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with the homes of Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and his sound recordist. Police sources said the searches aimed at collecting evidence linked to the event where the artist lost his life. The government has directed the CID to investigate multiple FIRs filed against Mahanta and Sharma across Assam.

Assam Government Bans Organiser Mahanta

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government has banned Shyamkanu Mahanta from holding events or festivals in the state. He said the government will not provide any financial assistance, advertisements, or sponsorship for programmes linked to Mahanta. The state will also request the Centre to deny support to such events. Sarma stated that sections of people around Zubeen Garg tried to use him for personal gains. The ban came shortly after raids were carried out in connection with the festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg tragically drowned.

Amid growing demands for a CBI investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to remain patient. He assured that if the SIT fails to deliver satisfactory results, the government will transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sarma asked people to have faith in the SIT and said that every possibility surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death will be investigated. He emphasised the need to uncover how the incident occurred and reiterated the government’s stand against supporting organisers who misuse artists’ names for personal or financial gains.

Zubeen Garg Cremated with State Honours

Assam bid a tearful farewell to Zubeen Garg on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati, where he was cremated with full state honours. Thousands of fans and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to the singer, popularly known as ‘Goldie.’ His sister Palme Borthakur performed the final rites, while his wife Garima Saikia broke down during the funeral. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the cremation, laid floral tributes and said Zubeen would forever live in the hearts of Assam. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also visited the crematorium to pay his respects.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg’s career spanned over three decades. He was not only a celebrated singer but also a composer, actor, music director, and filmmaker. He recorded thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages. Garg was a multi-instrumentalist, skilled in playing 12 instruments, including the tabla, dhol, guitar, harmonium, drums, dotara, and mandolin. His contributions left an everlasting impact on the music and film industries of Assam and beyond. Fans continue to celebrate his work and remember him as one of the greatest cultural figures of the state.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix, Here’s WHY

Tags: Joi Zubeen DaZubeen Garg

RELATED News

2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Rs 420 Crore Karnataka Caste Census Underway: Here Is What We Know So Far
Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva: Odisha CM Majhi leads cleanliness drive at Lingaraj Temple
TEDx IEM Salt Lake Inspires with Theme ‘Ctrl+Alt+Del’
"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan

LATEST NEWS

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15
Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks To Steal This Season
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Meet Rishabh Pant’s Replacement in India’s Test Series Against West Indies
Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame
India Vs West Indies Test Series 2025: BCCI Announces Squad, Check Full Team Here
GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Says No Clash with UPSC ESE| Check Date & Recent Updates Here
8th Pay Commission Salary: Big Hikes, Bigger Impact On Central Government Employees & The Economy
My lows in life have taught me more than my highs: Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her journey
Sarala Birla University to Host Eastern India's First Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in Partnership with MediSim VR
‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg
‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg
‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg
‘Joi Zubeen Da’! Man Jumps Into Brahmaputra As A Tribute To Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS