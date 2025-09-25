Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix, Here’s WHY

Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with OTT platform Netflix and others. He sought a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages, alleging that the series The Ba**ds of Bollywood carried false and defamatory content that harmed his reputation.

The suit stated that the series, produced by Red Chillies and streamed on Netflix, spread misleading narratives about anti-drug enforcement agencies. Wankhede alleged that the video projected him negatively and attempted to erode public trust in law enforcement institutions. He claimed that the content was created to tarnish his image in a prejudicial and colourable manner.

Sub-Judice Case Highlighted

The petition also mentioned that the matter related to Wankhede and Aryan Khan remained pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai. According to Wankhede, releasing the series during the pendency of the case influenced public perception and impacted judicial fairness. He stressed that the producers acted with malice and disregard for ongoing legal proceedings.

The series, according to the plea, featured a character making an obscene gesture by showing a middle finger after reciting “Satyamev Jayate”, which is part of the National Emblem. Wankhede argued that this act insulted national honour and violated provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. He claimed the gesture attracted penal action and hurt national sentiment.

Violation of IT Act and BNS Provisions

Wankhede further submitted that the series contained material in violation of provisions under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The content, he argued, attempted to outrage public feelings by using offensive and obscene depictions. He demanded damages of Rs 2 crore, stating that the amount, if awarded, would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

