Home > Entertainment > Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala impressed fans with their latest airport appearance, walking out together in style and sharing warm smiles. Even as they left in separate cars due to work commitments, their bond and chemistry remained clear. Fans praised their look, closeness, and effortless connection as a couple.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced?
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 25, 2025 15:54:27 IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala once again won fans’ admiration with their latest airport appearance. A video shared on social media showed the couple walking out together, looking stylish and happy. 

Their chemistry caught the eye of many admirers who have followed their journey closely since their wedding. The two shared smiles while leaving the airport, giving fans a glimpse of their comfort with each other. Even when they took separate cars, possibly due to professional commitments, their warmth and closeness remained visible. This brief moment highlighted their strong relationship and mutual support.

Stylish Outfits Leave Fans Impressed

In the viral video, Naga Chaitanya chose a casual look with a white t-shirt, maroon pants, and sunglasses that matched his relaxed style. Sobhita Dhulipala appeared in a beige long top paired with glasses, adding grace to her look. Their fashion choices reflected their personalities while showing their effortless charm as a couple. Fans on social media praised their stylish appearance and complimented their chemistry. Many remarked that their public outings, though brief, always display their natural comfort with each other. Their fashion and body language together have often become highlights of paparazzi videos.

Despite hectic shooting commitments, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala continue to find ways to spend time together. They have often spoken about balancing their work and personal life with love and patience. Naga once said that they try to find little pockets of time to go on short holidays or simply relax together. Sobhita, in interviews, described how his calm and optimistic personality drew her closer. She explained that their timing was perfect, and their bond grew stronger as they both felt ready for love and companionship. Their journey reflects how they prioritize togetherness amid careers.

Food and language play an important role in their bond. The couple often shares their love for South Indian cuisine, which they enjoy together. Naga revealed that their meals are a special way to connect, while Sobhita mentioned that her cultural roots remain strong even with her modern lifestyle. 

Telugu language also strengthens their relationship, as Sobhita frequently speaks it with Naga. He admitted that her fluency attracts him since he grew up in Chennai with more exposure to Tamil and English. Their shared traditions help them stay connected while living in Mumbai’s fast-paced environment.

Private Wedding Ceremony in Hyderabad

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last December. The wedding took place with close family and friends in attendance, reflecting their preference for an intimate celebration. Since then, they have continued to appear together publicly, drawing admiration from fans who appreciate their chemistry and mutual respect. Their relationship, built on shared values, cultural connection, and genuine affection, continues to inspire many. Each appearance, whether at an event or the airport, becomes a talking point for admirers. Their journey as a couple highlights love, balance, and cultural pride.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport

