LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on X after TMC mocked the BJP IT Cell with a sharp post and video. BJP hit back, accusing TMC of misusing funds for madrasa education while neglecting IT development, escalating the political row in West Bengal.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 25, 2025 15:31:39 IST

Well! as the election in West Bengal is nearing, the political parities have left no stone unturned to take a jibe at each other and using social media is the best way to reach wide range of audience. 

The jibe goes to such an extent that the TMC called the BJP IT cell “brain dead, and numbskul.” Yes! you read it right, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp attack on the BJP IT Cell through a post on X.

 The TMC post included a video showing monkeys typing on desktops to mock BJP social media workers calling them “brain-dead, half-witted, and numbskulls.”

The party said Kolkata faced citywide rainfall and not just isolated pockets. It added that major newspapers reported consolidated rainfall data, which explained the scale of devastation. The party accused BJP leaders of sneering at journalists while depending on “godi media” for selective headlines.

BJP Responds With Strong Counterattack

The BJP IT cell did step back in but responded with criticism. Attacking the TMC’s remark said, “Applying too much pressure on a shallow brain is dangerous to health.”

The party accused TMC of misusing funds, alleging that the West Bengal government allocated Rs 5,530.65 crore for madrasa education and minority affairs while only Rs 210 crore went to IT and Electronics. BJP leaders questioned whether madrasa students were being used to post political content online. The party said this showed misplaced priorities in governance and highlighted what it called “serious neglect” of the state’s digital development.

The online spat between TMC and BJP comes at a time when both parties are preparing for upcoming electoral challenges in West Bengal. The exchange of words reflects growing political hostility, with social media becoming a battleground for narrative-building.

TMC defended its focus on rain-related relief measures, while BJP questioned the state government’s policy choices. The sharp remarks and use of videos highlight how both parties are increasingly using satire, mockery, and data points to appeal to their respective supporters online. Analysts say the clash underscores how digital platforms have become central to political rivalries.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

Tags: bjpIT Cell JibeMadrasastmc

RELATED News

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan
Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix, Here’s WHY
Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Celebrated 10 Years of NEXA
Chirag Paswan criticises Rahul Gandhi, calls Congress leader's allegations on voter list malpractices ''wrong"
Agni-Prime: India Now Has Nuclear Missile On Rails, Does Pakistan Have This Capability?

LATEST NEWS

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies, claims 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is defamatory
Ahead of 'Stranger Things' finale, fans to be treated with full rewatch of previous seasons
Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Trailer Drops – Brutal Combat, Dark Story, And Long-Awaited Release Date Finally Revealed
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
"We'd like them to play a bit more cricket": Agarkar on Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Head To Head Record Of Pakistan vs Bangladesh
From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch
From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch
From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch
From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

QUICK LINKS