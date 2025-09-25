From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

Well! as the election in West Bengal is nearing, the political parities have left no stone unturned to take a jibe at each other and using social media is the best way to reach wide range of audience.

The jibe goes to such an extent that the TMC called the BJP IT cell “brain dead, and numbskul.” Yes! you read it right, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp attack on the BJP IT Cell through a post on X.

The TMC post included a video showing monkeys typing on desktops to mock BJP social media workers calling them “brain-dead, half-witted, and numbskulls.”

The party said Kolkata faced citywide rainfall and not just isolated pockets. It added that major newspapers reported consolidated rainfall data, which explained the scale of devastation. The party accused BJP leaders of sneering at journalists while depending on “godi media” for selective headlines.

Below is a pictorial depiction of the @BJP4India IT Cell. Brain-dead. Half-witted. Numbskulls. For your edification, what Kolkata faced was not one pocket but the entire city under a relentless downpour, with cumulative readings from multiple areas showing how widespread and… https://t.co/AITQUfKWjw pic.twitter.com/PUTb79fpuP — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 25, 2025

BJP Responds With Strong Counterattack

The BJP IT cell did step back in but responded with criticism. Attacking the TMC’s remark said, “Applying too much pressure on a shallow brain is dangerous to health.”

The party accused TMC of misusing funds, alleging that the West Bengal government allocated Rs 5,530.65 crore for madrasa education and minority affairs while only Rs 210 crore went to IT and Electronics. BJP leaders questioned whether madrasa students were being used to post political content online. The party said this showed misplaced priorities in governance and highlighted what it called “serious neglect” of the state’s digital development.

❌ Applying too much pressure on a shallow brain is dangerous to health, kindly don’t❌ By the way:

👉🏻 Is this why you allocated ₹5,530.65 crore for madrasa education and minority affairs, so that they can copy-paste tweets sent by your lazy PR interns on WhatsApp?

👉🏻 Is this… https://t.co/S2YpCaRelB pic.twitter.com/r5MyRlB0II — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 25, 2025

The online spat between TMC and BJP comes at a time when both parties are preparing for upcoming electoral challenges in West Bengal. The exchange of words reflects growing political hostility, with social media becoming a battleground for narrative-building.

TMC defended its focus on rain-related relief measures, while BJP questioned the state government’s policy choices. The sharp remarks and use of videos highlight how both parties are increasingly using satire, mockery, and data points to appeal to their respective supporters online. Analysts say the clash underscores how digital platforms have become central to political rivalries.

