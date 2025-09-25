LIVE TV
Home > India > Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday held an important press conference in Srinagar, expressing deep concern over the recent violence in Ladakh that claimed five lives and left 50 others injured.

Farooq Abdullah Blames Centre For Ladakh Violence, Calls For Immediate Dialogue

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 25, 2025 14:20:15 IST

National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday held an important press conference in Srinagar, expressing deep concern over the recent violence in Ladakh that claimed five lives and left 50 others injured.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah said the situation in Leh had reached a boiling point due to prolonged government inaction. “Today, we are facing a very serious issue that has taken place in Ladakh, especially in Leh, where the youth have come out on the streets,” he said. “They had been on a hunger strike for the last 14 days. For the past five years, they have been silently protesting, demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood.”

Abdullah pointed to the efforts of Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuck, who recently marched from Leh to Delhi to highlight the region’s demands. “He used Gandhian methods non-violent protest, peaceful demonstration but despite that, no one listened,” the NC chief remarked.

The veteran leader blamed the central government for ignoring the genuine concerns of Ladakh’s people. He noted that the agitation turned violent only after continued neglect. “Unfortunately, instead of continuing on Gandhi’s path, some protestors resorted to anger. The BJP office was set on fire, police vehicles were burnt, and attempts were made to torch other offices. This forced the police to open fire,” Abdullah said.

Calling the incident “regrettable,” Abdullah urged the Centre to engage in immediate dialogue with Ladakh’s leadership to de-escalate tensions and address long-standing demands. “It’s time the government stops ignoring Ladakh and takes steps toward justice, peace, and restoration of faith in democracy,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread political reactions and raised fresh questions over New Delhi’s approach toward Ladakh’s aspirations post-Article 370.

Tags: farooq abdullahjammu and kashmirLadakh Violence

