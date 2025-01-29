Kailash Gahlot, BJP Leader, Explains Why He Joined BJP |NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Gehlot, a BJP candidate contesting from Bijwasan, shared his journey from being a two-time MLA with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to now running for BJP. Having been a close ally of Arvind Kejriwal, he reflected on the factors that led to his departure from AAP, his criticism of the party’s governance, and his belief in the future of BJP in Delhi.

A Changed Perspective on AAP’s Governance

Gehlot described his transition away from AAP as a gradual realization. Initially, he was drawn to the party’s vision of honesty and its promise to work for the people, which led him to leave his profession and join the political movement. However, over time, as the party’s leadership deviated from its core principles, particularly under Kejriwal, Gehlot felt disillusioned. He observed that despite AAP’s promises, Delhi’s infrastructure—roads, water, sewerage, and electricity—remained underdeveloped.

Gehlot also pointed out that while AAP’s leadership frequently blamed the central government for hindrances, he believed that without cooperation from the central government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG), real development could not happen in Delhi. He mentioned his own tenure as a transport minister, where despite challenges, he was able to achieve some progress, such as the launch of 500 electric buses.

The BJP’s Vision for Delhi’s Future

Gehlot expressed confidence in BJP’s chances in the upcoming elections. He explained that after 10 years of AAP’s rule, the people of Delhi are frustrated with unfulfilled promises. He emphasized that BJP’s approach is focused on actual development, pointing to the failures of AAP’s promises on issues like water supply, sewage systems, and electricity. According to Gehlot, the BJP’s “double-engine” approach, where both the central and local governments work in sync, would usher in the necessary development for Delhi.

The Issue of Freebies

Responding to AAP’s criticism of BJP’s alleged use of “freebies,” Gehlot clarified that BJP is not new to social welfare programs, such as providing free medicines in government hospitals or pensions for the elderly. He noted that such programs were not new, as they had been in place for decades, and claimed that the concept of giving away free services for the welfare of citizens has been a part of the country’s development since the 1960s. Gehlot rejected the notion of “freebie politics” as being an innovation by AAP, suggesting that the welfare of the people is a long-standing tradition.

AAP’s Changing Stance on Jats and Other Issues

Gehlot also discussed AAP’s recent shift in focus to the Jat community, which he felt was a political move to garner votes in areas with a large Jat population. He pointed out that AAP had neglected the Jat community for years and only raised the issue when they saw their hold on power slipping. As someone from a Jat background, Gehlot felt that AAP was simply trying to exploit the community at the last minute for electoral gains.

The BJP’s Future in Delhi

Regarding the upcoming elections, Gehlot was highly confident that BJP would secure a clear majority in Delhi. He predicted that the party would win Bijwasan by a significant margin and that the people of Delhi, frustrated with the lack of development, would choose a government that prioritizes real progress over political theatrics. Gehlot emphasized that the core issues—water, roads, electricity, and sewage—remain unresolved in many parts of Delhi, and BJP’s commitment to addressing these issues would resonate with voters.

In a long and reflective discussion, Gehlot outlined his political journey, his disenchantment with AAP’s leadership, and his unwavering belief in BJP’s ability to bring real change to Delhi. He firmly believes that with the right leadership and development focus, the BJP will form the next government in Delhi, ensuring that the city’s long-standing issues are addressed comprehensively.

As the political landscape in Delhi heats up, Gehlot’s insights offer a glimpse into the intense contest shaping the upcoming assembly elections.