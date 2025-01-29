Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kailash Gahlot, BJP Leader, Explains Why He Joined BJP |NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview, Kailash Gahlot, BJP’s assembly candidate from Bijwasan, reveals his reasons for leaving AAP. He criticized the party's failure to address basic infrastructure issues in Delhi, such as water, electricity, and roads.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kailash Gahlot, BJP Leader, Explains Why He Joined BJP |NewsX Exclusive

Kailash Gahlot, BJP’s assembly candidate from Bijwasan, reveals his reasons for leaving AAP.


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Delhi Election 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip Of Yamuna Water, Hits Back At Kejriwal’s ‘Poison’ Allegations

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Sip Of Yamuna Water, Hits Back At Kejriwal’s ‘Poison’...

Bagva App Announces Exciting Rewards for Maha Kumbh – Check Out the Prizes!

Bagva App Announces Exciting Rewards for Maha Kumbh – Check Out the Prizes!

Sandeep Dikshit On Congress’s Strategy, Delhi’s Development, And The Upcoming Elections

Sandeep Dikshit On Congress’s Strategy, Delhi’s Development, And The Upcoming Elections

Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Interim Bail To Attend Parliament’s Budget Session

Rashid Engineer Moves Delhi HC For Interim Bail To Attend Parliament’s Budget Session

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox