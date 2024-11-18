Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, A day After Resigning From AAP

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP after resigning from AAP

Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, A day After Resigning From AAP

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, November 18. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jay Panda, Dushyant Gautam, Harsh Malhotra, and other BJP leaders.

He resigned from the AAP on Sunday due to “embarrassing controversies and “the “grave challenges” the AAP has faced recently, particularly since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi excise scam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to Gahlot’s decision, said, “He is free; he can go wherever he wants.”

arvind kejriwal Kailash Gahlot Kailash Gahlot AAP kailash gahlot joins bjp
Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

