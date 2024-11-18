Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, A day After Resigning From AAP

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP after resigning from AAP

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, November 18. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jay Panda, Dushyant Gautam, Harsh Malhotra, and other BJP leaders.

He resigned from the AAP on Sunday due to “embarrassing controversies and “the “grave challenges” the AAP has faced recently, particularly since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi excise scam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to Gahlot’s decision, said, “He is free; he can go wherever he wants.”