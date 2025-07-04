Live Tv
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

The first batch of 52 pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will reach Uttarakhand on July 4, marking the first journey since 2020. KMVN confirms the route is safe and fully prepared. Pilgrims must register online, pass health checks, and pay around Rs 1.74 lakh for the 22-23 day sacred trek.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra : a view of Kailash Parvat (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 13:51:09 IST

The highly anticipated first batch of 52 pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to reach Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on July 4. Departing from Delhi early Friday morning, the group will arrive in Tanakpur, Pithoragarh, before continuing their sacred journey through August 2025. This marks the first Yatra after a five-year hiatus, with the last pilgrimage held in 2020.

KMVN Assures Pilgrims of Safe and Smooth Journey

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) team recently completed a thorough inspection of the Kailash Mansarovar route and confirmed that the path is currently safe and free from any disruptions. KMVN General Manager Vijay Nath Shukla personally traveled the entire route by road, inspecting guest house facilities and assessing landslide-prone areas to ensure pilgrims’ safety. “We are very excited about this Yatra and have enhanced the facilities for the devotees. All arrangements are complete, and the route is secure at present,” Shukla stated. Pilgrims arriving by the evening of July 4 or morning of July 5 will be welcomed with traditional ceremonies, followed by an official flag-off program.

Registration Process, Health Checks, and Costs

To participate in the Yatra, pilgrims must complete registration either online via KMVN’s official website or offline, submitting essential documents such as scanned passport pages, a passport-sized photograph, email ID, and phone number. A mandatory fitness test is conducted at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, with a second health check upon arrival in Gunji, Uttarakhand. The 22-23 day Yatra costs approximately Rs 1.74 lakh per person, covering accommodation and meals provided by KMVN in India and Tibet Autonomous Region authorities in Tibet. KMVN will continue monitoring the route to guarantee pilgrims’ safety and comfort throughout this spiritually significant journey, revered by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and international devotees.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

