Saturday, January 11, 2025
At least 20 workers are feared trapped after the roof slab of the under-construction Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:39 pm, took place during beautification work after the shuttering failed, authorities said. According to District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, the collapse happened during the construction of […]

Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapse: 20 Workers Feared Trapped, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 20 workers are feared trapped after the roof slab of the under-construction Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:39 pm, took place during beautification work after the shuttering failed, authorities said.

According to District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, the collapse happened during the construction of a lintel when the shuttering support gave way. Six workers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts,” Shukla told PTI.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

A large-scale rescue operation is underway, involving teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local administration. Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), have arrived at the site to oversee the rescue process. Emergency services and equipment are being utilized to ensure the workers are safely evacuated.

Railway Officials Respond

Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, announced ex-gratia payments for the victims: ₹50,000 for workers with grievous injuries and ₹5,000 for those with minor injuries. He also confirmed that a detailed investigation would be conducted by at least three SAG-grade officials to determine the cause of the collapse and assess any lapses in safety protocols.

The district administration and railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their rescue efforts. DM Shukla emphasized that the situation is being handled with utmost priority and care. Senior officials remain at the site to provide updates and coordinate the operation.

Details regarding the exact number of workers trapped and their conditions remain unclear. Authorities are urging patience as they focus on the rescue mission and the well-being of those affected.

