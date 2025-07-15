Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

Farmers from Karedu village in Ulavapadu mandal, Prakasam district, met former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. They submitted a memorandum requesting that the fertile agricultural lands in Karedu village not be handed over for industrial use.

The farmers expressed strong opposition to the government’s decision to allocate these lands to Indosol Pvt. Ltd., and explained that the area supports two crops a year and sustains thousands of farming and fishing families. They feared that industrial takeover would threaten their livelihoods and disrupt the local environment.

YS Jagan assured the farmers that YSRCP would stand firmly with them and raise the issue forcefully with the government. He said the party would oppose any move that harms farmers and promised to support their fight.

MLC Tumati Madhavarao and Kandukur YSRCP in-charge Burra Madhusudhan Yadav, who were present during the meeting, later addressed the media. They said land acquisition for Indosol was handled smoothly under the previous YSRCP government in Chevuru village, with farmers being paid Rs 417 crore. But the current coalition government, they alleged, failed to allocate that land and is now shifting the project to Karedu, displacing local farmers.

They said the government has issued a new notification to acquire 20,000 acres through APIIC and the Maritime Board, forming five special teams led by deputy collectors. They warned that the move appears to be a land-grab operation along 30 km of the coastal stretch between Singarayakonda and Kavali.

The farmers thanked YS Jagan for his support and said they would not give up even an inch of their land. They accused the government of pushing a real estate agenda in the name of industrial development.

MUST READ: Rahul Says EAM Jaishankar Running A Full-Blown Circus Aimed At Destroying India’s Foreign Policy