LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > India > Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

Farmers from Karedu village in Prakasam district met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to stop fertile lands from being handed to Indosol Pvt. Ltd. Jagan assured full support, slamming the government’s plan to acquire 20,000 acres, calling it a “land-grab” in the name of development.

Farmers from Karedu village meet former CM and YSRCP president Jagan Reddy
Farmers from Karedu village meet former CM and YSRCP president Jagan Reddy

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:04:33 IST

Farmers from Karedu village in Ulavapadu mandal, Prakasam district, met former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. They submitted a memorandum requesting that the fertile agricultural lands in Karedu village not be handed over for industrial use.

The farmers expressed strong opposition to the government’s decision to allocate these lands to Indosol Pvt. Ltd., and explained that the area supports two crops a year and sustains thousands of farming and fishing families. They feared that industrial takeover would threaten their livelihoods and disrupt the local environment.

YS Jagan assured the farmers that YSRCP would stand firmly with them and raise the issue forcefully with the government. He said the party would oppose any move that harms farmers and promised to support their fight.

MLC Tumati Madhavarao and Kandukur YSRCP in-charge Burra Madhusudhan Yadav, who were present during the meeting, later addressed the media. They said land acquisition for Indosol was handled smoothly under the previous YSRCP government in Chevuru village, with farmers being paid Rs 417 crore. But the current coalition government, they alleged, failed to allocate that land and is now shifting the project to Karedu, displacing local farmers.

They said the government has issued a new notification to acquire 20,000 acres through APIIC and the Maritime Board, forming five special teams led by deputy collectors. They warned that the move appears to be a land-grab operation along 30 km of the coastal stretch between Singarayakonda and Kavali.

The farmers thanked YS Jagan for his support and said they would not give up even an inch of their land. They accused the government of pushing a real estate agenda in the name of industrial development.

MUST READ: Rahul Says EAM Jaishankar Running A Full-Blown Circus Aimed At Destroying India’s Foreign Policy

Tags: Jagan ReddyKaredu villagelatest india news

More News

US Inflation Rises To Four-Month High: Could Trade Tariffs Trigger A Bigger Economic Storm?
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
The Fastest Man On The Planet: Usain Bolt To Visit Mumbai And Delhi In September
Union Health Ministry Refutes The Claims Of Issuing Warning Labels On Samosas Or Jalebis, Calls It Misleading
Is Vidyut Jammwal Making His Big Hollywood Debut With Jason Momoa’s Street Fighter Movie? Actor Might Play This Fire-Breathing Yogi
Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Test Tactics Questioned By Anil Kumble: ‘He Could Have Taken A Chance’
Donald Trump Announces Trade Agreement With Indonesia Amid US Tariffs Uncertainty
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?