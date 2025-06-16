Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Namma Bike Taxi Association Appeals To CM Siddaramaiah And Rahul Gandhi For Intervention

Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Namma Bike Taxi Association Appeals To CM Siddaramaiah And Rahul Gandhi For Intervention

Facing a complete ban from June 16, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has appealed to CM Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi to stop the bike taxi prohibition. Citing livelihood risks for over 1 lakh gig workers and 8 crore annual trips, the group urges a regulated framework instead of an outright ban, calling for dialogue to protect workers and commuters alike.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 18:02:35 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As Karnataka prepares to enforce a blanket ban on bike taxi services starting today, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has urgently appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to intervene and reconsider the government’s decision.

This follows a recent Karnataka High Court judgment that upheld an earlier state government order declaring bike taxi platforms like Rapido, Ola, and Uber Moto illegal due to the absence of a regulatory framework.

Ban Threatens Over 1 Lakh Gig Workers

In a heartfelt letter addressed to both leaders, the association highlighted that more than one lakh gig workers across Karnataka a majority of them based in Bengaluru rely solely on bike taxis for income.

“We, bike taxi drivers, are students, daily-wage earners, helpers, parents,” the letter read. “We ride in the hot sun, heavy rain, and traffic to keep the city moving. This is not a side income. It’s how we survive.”

The association pointed out that many drivers turned to this work post-COVID when other jobs vanished. Some drivers work 10-12 hours daily across all 7 days to manage rent, education, and medical expenses for their families.

ALSO READ: KTR Summoned Again In Hyderabad Formula E Race Case: What Is The Case About?

Appeal for Regulation, Not Prohibition

Instead of a ban, the association has called for regulation, proposing clear rules on licensing, insurance, safety, and driver training, similar to models already adopted in Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

They emphasized that such a framework would ensure passenger safety while protecting thousands of livelihoods.

“Rather than taking away our work, give us guidelines. Regulate us like other states have done,” the letter urged.

Massive Impact on Commuters

Apart from driver livelihoods, the association warned of a serious impact on daily commuters across Karnataka. Bike taxis currently serve as the most affordable and fastest mode of transport, especially in areas with limited bus or metro connectivity.

The association stated that platforms like Rapido and Uber Moto collectively provide nearly 8 crore rides every year in the state.

“These are the only affordable rides for thousands. Who will help these riders now?” the letter asked.

Call for Dialogue, Not Dismissal

The association has demanded a constructive and inclusive dialogue between the government and driver communities to develop a balanced policy that safeguards both commuters and gig workers.

They stressed that blanket bans without alternatives not only impact worker welfare but also restrict mobility for lakhs of commuters.

The appeal has gained traction on social media, with public voices joining in to request the government to reconsider the harsh measure and prioritize worker-inclusive urban transport policies.

ALSO READ: Viral | Bengaluru Rapido Rider Slaps Woman Over Traffic Argument, Caught On Camera

Tags: bike taxi bangig workerskarnataka
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?