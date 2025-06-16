Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban: Namma Bike Taxi Association Appeals To CM Siddaramaiah And Rahul Gandhi For Intervention

As Karnataka prepares to enforce a blanket ban on bike taxi services starting today, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has urgently appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to intervene and reconsider the government’s decision.

This follows a recent Karnataka High Court judgment that upheld an earlier state government order declaring bike taxi platforms like Rapido, Ola, and Uber Moto illegal due to the absence of a regulatory framework.

Ban Threatens Over 1 Lakh Gig Workers

In a heartfelt letter addressed to both leaders, the association highlighted that more than one lakh gig workers across Karnataka a majority of them based in Bengaluru rely solely on bike taxis for income.

“We, bike taxi drivers, are students, daily-wage earners, helpers, parents,” the letter read. “We ride in the hot sun, heavy rain, and traffic to keep the city moving. This is not a side income. It’s how we survive.”

The association pointed out that many drivers turned to this work post-COVID when other jobs vanished. Some drivers work 10-12 hours daily across all 7 days to manage rent, education, and medical expenses for their families.

ALSO READ: KTR Summoned Again In Hyderabad Formula E Race Case: What Is The Case About?

Appeal for Regulation, Not Prohibition

Instead of a ban, the association has called for regulation, proposing clear rules on licensing, insurance, safety, and driver training, similar to models already adopted in Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

They emphasized that such a framework would ensure passenger safety while protecting thousands of livelihoods.

“Rather than taking away our work, give us guidelines. Regulate us like other states have done,” the letter urged.

Massive Impact on Commuters

Apart from driver livelihoods, the association warned of a serious impact on daily commuters across Karnataka. Bike taxis currently serve as the most affordable and fastest mode of transport, especially in areas with limited bus or metro connectivity.

The association stated that platforms like Rapido and Uber Moto collectively provide nearly 8 crore rides every year in the state.

“These are the only affordable rides for thousands. Who will help these riders now?” the letter asked.

Call for Dialogue, Not Dismissal

The association has demanded a constructive and inclusive dialogue between the government and driver communities to develop a balanced policy that safeguards both commuters and gig workers.

They stressed that blanket bans without alternatives not only impact worker welfare but also restrict mobility for lakhs of commuters.

The appeal has gained traction on social media, with public voices joining in to request the government to reconsider the harsh measure and prioritize worker-inclusive urban transport policies.

ALSO READ: Viral | Bengaluru Rapido Rider Slaps Woman Over Traffic Argument, Caught On Camera