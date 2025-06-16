Viral | Bengaluru Rapido Rider Slaps Woman Over Traffic Argument, Caught On Camera

A Rapido bike rider allegedly slapped a female passenger in the Jayanagar area of Bengaluru on June 14, after she confronted him for rash driving and jumping a traffic signal. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral, sparking outrage on social media and renewing concerns over women’s safety in app-based ride services.

According to reports, the woman had questioned the rider’s reckless behaviour during the ride, especially his decision to jump a red traffic light, which reportedly led to a heated verbal argument. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the alleged assault, shocking bystanders and viewers online.

Incident Captured on Video

A video clip of the incident has been widely circulated on various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The footage shows the rider arguing with the woman before allegedly slapping her durng the altercation. The video quickly drew condemnation from users, with many calling for stricter rules for app-based ride services and more protection for female passengers.

Jayanagar police are looking into the case.

Police Action and Investigation Underway

The Jayanagar Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the area, has confirmed that a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been registered based on the woman’s complaint. Initially, the victim was hesitant to approach the police, but was later convinced by authorities to formally file a complaint, officials stated.

“We have registered an NCR and are reviewing the video footage. Based on the available evidence and legal opinion, we may upgrade the case to an FIR,” said an officer from Jayanagar Police Station.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation, including verifying the identity of the Rapido driver, examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras, and speaking with witnesses.

Safety Concerns Mount Again

This incident has once again raised concerns about women’s safety while using app-based ride-hailing services, a topic that came into focus earlier this year when a Bengaluru woman shared a troubling experience in an Ola cab.

In April 2025, the woman posted on X about her harrowing ride from Kempegowda International Airport to her home. She said the Ola driver stared at her, asked if she spoke Kannada, and then began playing loud YouTube music, singing and tapping his thighs, which made her feel extremely unsafe during the late-night journey.

“People said Bangalore is safe? Last night’s cab ride from the airport was one of the most frightening experiences I’ve ever had,” she wrote in her viral post.

Her account received widespread attention and led to public calls for better driver screening, real-time monitoring, and enhanced safety features in ride-hailing apps.

Companies Under Scrutiny

Following these repeated safety concerns, citizens and activists are now demanding that platforms like Rapido, Ola, and Uber take immediate action to review their safety protocols and improve their customer support systems.

Calls for panic buttons, background verification of drivers, and quick redressal mechanisms are growing louder. Many women users say they feel increasingly unsafe while using late-night or solo rides through these services.

“It’s time companies stop just issuing statements and take actual action. One incident after another is making people lose trust,” said a user commenting on the Rapido incident post.

As of now, Rapido has not issued an official statement regarding the assault incident in Jayanagar. Citizens are urging the company to identify the driver and suspend his services immediately.

With a growing number of such incidents being reported, experts suggest the government may need to step in and regulate the safety standards of app-based transport providers. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police continue their probe and have assured the public that justice will be served.

Passengers are advised to stay alert, avoid confrontations if feeling unsafe, and report all incidents through official channels and app-based complaint systems.

