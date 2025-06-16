Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > PETA India Gets Slammed For ‘Disturbing’ Vegan Advertisement: If You Wouldn’t Drink Dogs’ Milk

PETA India Gets Slammed For ‘Disturbing’ Vegan Advertisement: If You Wouldn’t Drink Dogs’ Milk

PETA India’s new vegan campaign featuring a woman drinking dog’s milk has sparked outrage online, with critics calling it disturbing and insensitive. The billboard aims to challenge speciesism and promote dairy-free living, but reactions remain sharply divided.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 10:59:05 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

PETA India has stirred widespread online backlash following the launch of its bold vegan campaign, rolled out earlier this month in conjunction with World Milk Day.

The organization, known for its controversial advocacy strategies, unveiled a striking billboard across major cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Noida.

The billboard features a woman drinking a dog’s milk, accompanied by the message: “If You Wouldn’t Drink Dogs’ Milk, Why Drink the Milk of Any Other Species?”

Challenging Speciesism: PETA’s Message Behind the Controversy

According to PETA India, the campaign aims to challenge speciesism—a bias that grants preference to certain species over others. The organization argues that there is no moral distinction between consuming milk from cows and milk from dogs.

In a statement, PETA said: “There’s nothing natural about forcefully impregnating cows and buffaloes, stealing their babies, and consuming the milk meant for their young.” The billboard, they added, is intended to provoke thought about the ethics of dairy consumption.

Social Media Divided: Many Say the Campaign Crossed the Line

While the ad garnered attention, much of the online reaction was far from positive. Many social media users criticized the execution of the message, calling it “disturbing” and “distasteful.”

One user commented, “This message could’ve been conveyed differently. This just misses the mark entirely.” Another added, “How do I unsee this now?”

A third user expressed concern over the visual editing of the billboard: “It’s disturbing to edit images this way. The only thing going for you is that dogs can’t speak up. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have liked being portrayed like this.”

A Minority Applauds the Honesty: “Reality Is Disturbing”

Despite the criticism, some individuals defended PETA’s campaign, saying that the discomfort caused by the ad is a reflection of the disturbing reality behind dairy production. “If this disturbs you, it’s because the reality is disturbing. We’ve just normalised it,” one supporter noted. Another suggested that the campaign might be more effective if governments also backed the promotion of affordable plant-based milk alternatives.

Sharing the billboard online, PETA captioned their post with: “Dairy production is rooted in cruelty, from forced impregnation to the heartbreaking separation of calves from their mothers. Cows are not milk machines; their milk is for calves, not humans. Ditch dairy.”

While the message aligns with PETA’s long-standing mission to advocate for animal rights, this latest campaign has sparked intense debate over the boundaries of activism and the ethics of shock advertising.

Tags: latest india newslatest viral newspeta indiaveganism
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?