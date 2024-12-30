Karnataka: BJP Seeks CBI Probe And Minister Priyank Kharge’s Resignation In Bidar Contractor Suicide Case

The political temperature in Karnataka has risen following the suicide of a civil contractor from Bidar district on December 26. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Congress of shielding minister Priyank Kharge and demanded his resignation, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter

Allegations Against Priyank Kharge

BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra alleged that the police department in Kalaburagi district operates “under the clutches” of the Kharge family, making an impartial investigation impossible. He claimed that the suicide note left by the contractor mentioned a conspiracy involving Priyank Kharge’s aide, Raju Kapanur, and called for immediate action.

“The Kharge family is very powerful, and the state police cannot investigate them. Without further delay, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should demand the resignation of Priyank Kharge,” Vijayendra said, as reported by PTI.

The contractor’s suicide note accused Kapanur of issuing death threats over a demand for ₹1 crore, an allegation that Kapanur has denied. Vijayendra also alleged the note mentioned a plot to eliminate several BJP leaders and a pontiff, raising further alarm.

BJP’s Demands and Threats

In addition to seeking Kharge’s resignation, the BJP demanded a ₹1 crore compensation for the deceased contractor’s family and a government job for one of its members. The party also threatened to lay siege to the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi if their demands are not met by January 3.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s minister for rural development and panchayat raj, denied any involvement in the case. He stated that the suicide note did not name him and called for an inquiry to uncover the truth.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the BJP’s demands for Kharge’s resignation and a CBI inquiry, asserting the state police’s capability to handle the investigation.

“We know the integrity of Priyank Kharge. The investigation is ongoing. No question of anyone resigning,” said Shivakumar. “We know how the CBI works. Our police and officials are capable of doing the investigation.”

Case Handed Over to CID

Amid mounting political pressure, the Karnataka government announced that the case would be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). State home minister G Parameshwara confirmed this decision, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a thorough investigation.

“The BJP has made allegations against Priyank Kharge in this case. We have handed over the matter to the CID,” Parameshwara said.

The controversy has deepened the divide between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with both parties accusing each other of politicizing the incident. While the BJP continues to press for a CBI probe, the Congress has stood firmly behind Priyank Kharge, framing the allegations as baseless.

As the CID investigation proceeds, the outcome will likely shape the political narrative in Karnataka, influencing public opinion and party strategies in the months to come.