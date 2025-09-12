LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka: Woman Dies After Her Two-Wheeler Allegedly Topples Over A Pothole

Karnataka: Woman Dies After Her Two-Wheeler Allegedly Topples Over A Pothole

A 44-year-old woman Madhavi, who worked as a lab technician in the blood bank of a hospital, lost her life. Madhavi died after the two-wheeler she was riding allegedly hit a big pothole at Kuloor on National Highway-66 and fell on the roadside, as reported in the PTI.

Representative image of Police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Freepik)
Representative image of Police line do not cross (Photo Credit- Freepik)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 12, 2025 04:33:44 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A 44-year-old woman Madhavi, who worked as a lab technician in the blood bank of a hospital, lost her life after the two-wheeler she was riding allegedly hit a big pothole at Kuloor on National Highway-66 and fell on the roadside. Madhavi was on her way back from home in Baikampady to the hospital. The moment she fell on the roadside, a fish lorry travelling from the Udupi side towards Mangaluru, allegedly driven negligently by Mohammed Farooq, ran over Madhavi. She sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene as reported in the PTI. 

NHAI Officials and the lorry driver booked after this mishap 

According to the Mangaluru North Traffic Police, a case for negligence has been registered against the lorry driver and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

How many Indians have died due to the bad condition of the roads?

As stated in one of the press releases published by the Press Information Bureau, the total number of fatalities due to the road accidents have increased. from calendar year 2018 to 2022. The number of fatalities due to the road accidents in 2018 were 1,57,593 which has increased to 1,68,491. Talking about the number of road accidents due to the potholes, on average, 6,880 accidents and 2,342 fatalities due to potholes were reported each year, as published in the FACTLY and the source cited- Dataful. 

How the problem of potholes on the roads can be finished?

There needs to be a comprehensive strategy for finishing the problems of potholes from the roads due to the huge levels of traffic. The authorities can embrace the use of modern technologies to reduce this problem and then finally eliminate this issue. 

Also read: Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season

