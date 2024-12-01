Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that AAP will not form an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, setting the stage for a triangular contest.

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance For Delhi Assembly Elections – What Does This Mean For Delhi’s 2024 Elections?

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday firmly ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2024. The announcement sets the stage for a highly competitive triangular contest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP, and Congress all vying for the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal had clearly stated at a press conference, “No alliances will be forged in Delhi.” This statement came just a day after Devendra Yadav, president of the Delhi Congress, said that the Congress planned to contest the elections alone and also that the party had learned quite a few things from their partnership with AAP during the previous Lok Sabha elections, in which no party scored a victory.

Now the break in talks between AAP and Congress will only intensify the competition for Delhi’s political landscape. Both parties, in the opposition INDIA alliance, could not stitch an agreement on sharing the seats. Yadav’s remarks, therefore, show the churning in their relationship as Congress blamed the old alliance for their poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. For instance, AAP released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, including many prominent leaders who arrived from BJP and Congress.

Devendra Yadav’s comments flaunt Congress’s determination to stake claims to all 70 assembly seats independently, referring to the alliance with AAP as “detrimental” to party fortunes in the 2019 general elections. He was also critical of Kejriwal for making a “dictatorial” decision, which would be in contrast to Congress’s more democratic process.

It also emphasizes the extent to which AAP and Congress are still apart politically. While both parties managed to considerably narrow the margins by which the BJP prevailed,there is now going to be a split in opposition votes in the assembly polls, which will be advantageous to them. AAP and Congress failed to talk about seat-sharing for Haryana Assembly elections.

The BJP, eager to reclaim power in Delhi after losing consecutive assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, is preparing for a tough battle. In the last two assembly elections, AAP won a landslide victory, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while Congress failed to secure any seats, and BJP was left with a handful. The upcoming elections will see a tough contest, with Congress planning to contest all 70 seats, AAP aiming to maintain its dominance, and the BJP making a concerted effort to break AAP’s stronghold on the capital.

With Delhi’s political future at stake, the decision by both AAP and Congress to go it alone will lead to a high-stakes, multi-party contest in the capital, keeping the voters’ decisions at the center of the battle in February 2024.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti For ‘Anti-National’ Remarks—What’s The Controversy?

Filed under

AAP candidates aap congress alliance arvind kejriwal bjp delhi DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS Delhi Congress president delhi politics Devendra Yadav February 2024 Delhi elections

Advertisement

Also Read

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

Passenger Traffic Drops As Flights From Bangladesh To Kolkata Dwindle Amid Crisis, Traders Affected

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

‘Insult To Maharashtra’, Says Aaditya Thackeray Over The Delay In Government Formation

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

80 Years On, Senegal Demands Justice For French Massacre Of African Soldiers

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till December 3 In Nine Districts—What Led To The Decision?

Entertainment

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan In US- See Numbers Here!

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Forget India, Allu Arjun’s Movie Has Already Beaten KGF2 And Pathaan

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox