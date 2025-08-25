LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. Kejriwal asked how many years of imprisonment such a person faces?

Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 25, 2025 16:19:06 IST

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks that any minister who is in jail for 30 days or more on serious criminal charges would be removed from their position.

Kejriwal asked how many years of imprisonment such a person faces? In a post in Hindi on X, he asked whether a person who includes criminals of serious crimes in his party, gets all their cases dismissed, and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers, or chief ministers, should also be required to resign from his position?

The post added that if someone is falsely implicated in a case, sent to jail, and later acquitted, how many years of imprisonment should the minister who falsely implicated him face?

The Bill is brought to amend articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases. (What Is the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill?)

Criticising the Bill, the former chief minister further said that under a political conspiracy, when the central government framed me in a false case and sent me to jail, I ran the government for 160 days from jail. 
“In the last seven months, the BJP government in Delhi has made such a mess of Delhi that today the people of Delhi are remembering that jail government, “He added.

In an interview with ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition. Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on corruption charges while he was Chief Minister of Delhi, and he refused to resign after being jailed.

ALSO READ: SC Raps Comedians for Mocking Disabled Persons, Seeks Guidelines on OTT and Social Media Content

Tags: 130th Constitution Amendment Billamit shaharvind kejriwal

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?