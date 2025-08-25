Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah Over 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks that any minister who is in jail for 30 days or more on serious criminal charges would be removed from their position.

Kejriwal asked how many years of imprisonment such a person faces? In a post in Hindi on X, he asked whether a person who includes criminals of serious crimes in his party, gets all their cases dismissed, and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers, or chief ministers, should also be required to resign from his position?

जो व्यक्ति गंभीर गुनाहों के मुज़रिमों को अपनी पार्टी में शामिल करके उनके सारे केस रफ़ा दफ़ा करके उन्हें मंत्री, उपमुख्यमंत्री या मुख्यमंत्री बना देता है, क्या ऐसे मंत्री/प्रधान मंत्री को भी अपना पद छोड़ना चाहिए? ऐसे व्यक्ति को कितने साल की जेल होनी चाहिए? अगर किसी पर झूठा केस… https://t.co/cK3kNZrY14 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2025

The post added that if someone is falsely implicated in a case, sent to jail, and later acquitted, how many years of imprisonment should the minister who falsely implicated him face?

The Bill is brought to amend articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases. (What Is the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill?)

Criticising the Bill, the former chief minister further said that under a political conspiracy, when the central government framed me in a false case and sent me to jail, I ran the government for 160 days from jail.

“In the last seven months, the BJP government in Delhi has made such a mess of Delhi that today the people of Delhi are remembering that jail government, “He added.

In an interview with ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition. Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on corruption charges while he was Chief Minister of Delhi, and he refused to resign after being jailed.

