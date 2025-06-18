Kerala Mountaineer Trapped On Denali Sends SOS Amid Fierce Storm

Shaikh Hasan Khan, a mountaineer from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, has reached out for help after being stranded in an intense snowstorm on Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America. Khan, who embarked on the expedition to pay tribute to the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, is now facing life-threatening conditions at Camp 5, located at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

“I am on an expedition to Mount Denali. We are stuck in a severe storm with less food and water to survive. Only God can help us,” said Khan in a message that has since gone viral on social media, prompting calls for urgent intervention.

Mission of Honor Turns Into Cry for Help

Khan, who works as an Assistant Section Officer in the Kerala Finance Department, started his journey from Chennai on June 4, reached the United States on June 6, and began his ascent on June 10. His goal was not just personal—it was a national gesture. He planned to unfurl a banner congratulating the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor at the summit.

Accompanied by a fellow climber from Tamil Nadu, Khan is no novice to mountaineering. He successfully summited Mount Everest in 2022 and has previously scaled peaks across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Yet, Denali’s treacherous weather has proven to be an unexpected threat even for the seasoned adventurer.

The conditions on the mountain have deteriorated rapidly, with freezing winds and snow reducing visibility and cutting off safe routes. The team’s supplies of food and water are now critically low, raising alarm among well-wishers and officials back home.

Political Leaders Seek Urgent Help

The gravity of the situation has prompted swift action from Indian politicians. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on social media, confirming that he has contacted External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in Washington for emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony also wrote to the External Affairs Ministry, seeking urgent intervention. In his letter, he emphasized Khan’s connection to the constituency and detailed the severity of the storm and resource scarcity.

