Home > India > Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan Slams BJP Over Rahul Mamkootathil's Resignation Demand

Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan Slams BJP Over Rahul Mamkootathil’s Resignation Demand

Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan slammed the BJP’s demand for Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation, citing the party’s own leaders facing controversies, and highlighted alleged double standards in political accountability.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 23, 2025 16:07:53 IST

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) demand for the resignation of a Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, questioning the party’s moral authority given its own leadership’s controversies.

Satheesan drew attention to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is reportedly involved in a POCSO case yet remains a member of the BJP’s central high-power committee.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, “The BJP in Kerala are demanding the resignation of an MLA. How can they demand it? Former CM B S Yediyurappa is involved in the POCSO case, yet he is a part of the central high-power committee of the BJP.”

He further noted discrepancies in political accountability, adding, “We asked the Youth Congress President to resign within 24 hours.” Satheesan also cited multiple CPI(M) leaders facing rape allegations but “still continuing as MLAs.”

BJP demands Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation

The reaction comes after BJP leaders demanded Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA in the wake of allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran. In her Facebook post, Bhaskaran alleged that Rahul messaged her on her social media account.

She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

Serious accusations levelled against Rahul Mamkootathil

These charges came shortly after Actress and model Rini Ann George accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader’s name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader. She questioned, “I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?”.

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.

“I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all,” she added. Earlier on Wednesday, following the allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the office of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, demanding his resignation. 

(With ANI Inputs)

