Friday, January 10, 2025
Kerala Walayar Case: CBI Charges Parents with Abetment of Rape

The case, which involves the deaths of the sisters aged 13 and 9 in 2017 following sexual assault, has sparked widespread outrage.

Kerala Walayar Case: CBI Charges Parents with Abetment of Rape

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the parents of the two minor victims in the infamous Walayar case, accusing them of abetment to rape. The charge sheet was submitted to the Ernakulam CBI Court, marking a significant development in the case that has shocked the state of Kerala.

The charges against the parents fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to abetment of offences. The CBI’s chargesheet reportedly includes six separate cases connected to the alleged crimes, underscoring the complexity of the investigation.

What Is Walayar Rape Case?

The Walayar case gained widespread attention after two minor sisters were found dead in their home in Attappallam, Palakkad district, in 2017 under suspicious circumstances. The elder sister, aged 13, was discovered hanging on January 7, 2017, while her nine-year-old sibling was found hanging in the same house on March 4, 2017. Post-mortem reports later confirmed that both girls had been sexually assaulted before their deaths.

In 2019, a Special Investigation Team led by Palakkad ASP G Poonguzhali IPS concluded that the deaths were suicides. However, widespread public outrage and allegations of investigative lapses led to the case being transferred to the CBI in 2020. Last year, the Kerala High Court ordered the transfer of the case from the Palakkad POCSO Court to the Ernakulam CBI Court, acting on the CBI’s petition seeking a fair trial.

The initial trial in 2019 saw the acquittal of four accused individuals, including Pradeep Kumar of Cherthala, due to insufficient evidence. This outcome further fueled public anger and calls for justice for the victims.

The CBI’s fresh charges against the parents now cast a new light on the case, raising critical questions about their role and potential complicity in the heinous crimes. The legal proceedings in the Ernakulam CBI Court are expected to garner significant attention as the quest for justice for the two minor sisters continues.

(With ANI Inputs)

