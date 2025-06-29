Kolkata Gangrape Accused Once Demanded Death Penalty For Rapist In RG Kar Case

Monojit Mishra, who is the prime accused in the gangrape of a 24-year-old law student in Kolkata, had previously posted on Facebook calling for capital punishment against rapists. The post, made in August 2024 during the brutal rape and killing of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, has now gone viral on social media, pointing on Mishra’s seeming hypocrisy.

“Want the rapist hanged. Want justice and not drama. Want immediate justice. Want death sentence for the culprits,” Mishra had posted on August 16, 2024 after the rape incident along with a video of protests after the RG Kar case.

The accused Mishra wrote a social media post after the death of a trainee doctor. On August 9, 2024, her body was found in a seminar room of RG Kar Medical College. The autopsy identified that she was sexually assaulted. The case led to massive protests in Kolkata all over. Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, in days.

Kolkata gangrape case accused- A “history-sheeter”

Mishra, who has been booked for the gangrape case of a first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25, is declared a “history-sheeter” by Kolkata Police. The police sources stated that he has already been chargesheeted in several cases such as assault, harassment of women, vandalism, and theft. His criminal activities are registered across police stations in Kalighat, Alipore, Haridevpur, Kasba and Tollygunge.

The recent case happened on the law college campus, within a security guard’s office, between 7:30 and 10:50 PM. Mishra attempted to marry off the survivor by force and he threatened to murder her boyfriend. He falsely accuse her parents if she didn’t comply.

As the news of his arrest spread sudden, Mishra’s 2024 Facebook post quickly went viral. “From calling for a rapist’s hanging to becoming one-how convenient,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “Monojit Mishra’s post is the definition of performative outrage.” A thorough inquiry is being conducted now.

