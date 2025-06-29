Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Kolkata Gangrape Accused Once Demanded Death Penalty For Rapist In RG Kar Case

Kolkata Gangrape Accused Once Demanded Death Penalty For Rapist In RG Kar Case

Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the Kolkata law student gangrape case, had earlier demanded death for rapists in a viral 2024 post after the RG Kar rape-murder. Now exposed as a history-sheeter, his hypocrisy has sparked widespread outrage online.

Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit Mishra once demanded death for rapists-now faces the same charges
Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit Mishra once demanded death for rapists-now faces the same charges. (Photo credits: NDTV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 21:42:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Monojit Mishra, who is the prime accused in the gangrape of a 24-year-old law student in Kolkata, had previously posted on Facebook calling for capital punishment against rapists. The post, made in August 2024 during the brutal rape and killing of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College, has now gone viral on social media, pointing on Mishra’s seeming hypocrisy.

“Want the rapist hanged. Want justice and not drama. Want immediate justice. Want death sentence for the culprits,” Mishra had posted on August 16, 2024 after the rape incident along with a video of protests after the RG Kar case. 

The accused Mishra wrote a social media post after the death of a trainee doctor. On August 9, 2024, her body was found in a seminar room of RG Kar Medical College. The autopsy identified that she was sexually assaulted. The case led to massive protests in Kolkata all over. Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, in days. 

Kolkata gangrape case accused- A “history-sheeter”

Mishra, who has been booked for the gangrape case of a first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25, is declared a “history-sheeter” by Kolkata Police. The police sources stated that he has already been chargesheeted in several cases such as assault, harassment of women, vandalism, and theft. His criminal activities are registered across police stations in Kalighat, Alipore, Haridevpur, Kasba and Tollygunge.

The recent case happened on the law college campus, within a security guard’s office, between 7:30 and 10:50 PM. Mishra attempted to marry off the survivor by force and he threatened to murder her boyfriend. He falsely accuse her parents if she didn’t comply. 

As the news of his arrest spread sudden, Mishra’s 2024 Facebook post quickly went viral. “From calling for a rapist’s hanging to becoming one-how convenient,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “Monojit Mishra’s post is the definition of performative outrage.” A thorough inquiry is being conducted now. 

ALSO READ: Stampede Crisis In India: Deadliest Crowd Tragedies In 2025 | A Timeline

Tags: kolkata gangraperg kar case
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?