Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Krishna’s Teachings, Industrial Aspirations Mark Haryana’s Republic Day Tableau

Haryana’s Republic Day tableau at the 76th parade showcased its rich cultural heritage, tribute to the Bhagwad Gita, advancements in technology, women empowerment, and its sporting legacy. Explore how Haryana honors its past while driving progress.

Krishna’s Teachings, Industrial Aspirations Mark Haryana’s Republic Day Tableau


Haryana’s tableau at the 76th Republic Day parade on Sunday was a captivating tribute to the teachings of the Bhagwad Gita, technological progress, women empowerment, and the state’s remarkable sporting achievements. The tableau beautifully showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage while highlighting its modern-day advances.

A Tribute to the Bhagwad Gita and Jyotisar

The front section of Haryana’s tableau brought to life the legendary battlefield of Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna delivered his divine teachings to Arjuna during the great war between the Pandavas and Kauravas. The tableau emphasized Jyotisar, the holy site where Lord Krishna imparted the Bhagwad Gita’s message. Located in the city of Kurukshetra, Jyotisar remains a revered pilgrimage destination for millions of devotees.

Celebrating Haryana’s Craftsmanship and Tradition

The middle section of the tableau showcased the Surajkund Mela, one of India’s largest craft fairs, featuring a stunning array of Haryana’s traditional handicrafts. Visitors were treated to vibrant displays of sarkanda craft, leather juttis, chope, bagh prints, phulkari, Rewari brassware, and surahi, highlighting the state’s rich craft heritage and artistic excellence.

Haryana: From Rural Roots to Industrial Growth

As a historically rural state, Haryana has made incredible strides in becoming a developed industrial hub. The tableau illustrated the state’s transformation, symbolizing its growth in agriculture, industry, and technology while continuing to honor its cultural traditions.

Women Empowerment and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Scheme

In a powerful representation of women’s progress, the tableau also paid tribute to the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, which promotes the welfare and empowerment of the girl child. This section highlighted Haryana’s commitment to creating opportunities for women and ensuring their rightful place in society.

Haryana’s Sporting Legacy: A Powerhouse of Champions

The final section of the tableau celebrated Haryana’s growing reputation as a sporting powerhouse. With over 30% of India’s medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, Haryana has produced some of the country’s top athletes. This year alone, Haryana athletes brought home 16 Olympic and Paralympic medals, cementing the state’s status as a leader in sports excellence.

ALSO READWhy The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained

Filed under

76th Republic Day

