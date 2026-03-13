LIVE TV
'Laapataa Ladies' In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

A newlywed woman in Uttar Pradesh mysteriously disappeared from a bus stop while her husband went to buy pakoras.

Police has launched an investigation in the matter (AI generated image)
Police has launched an investigation in the matter (AI generated image)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 13, 2026 15:49:56 IST

'Laapataa Ladies' In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

A “Laapta Ladies” style incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh where a married couple’s stop for a quick plate of Pakoras (fritters) turned into a mystery when the bride suddenly disappeared while the husband was busy buying the snacks for her.

The incident, which took place in UP’s Moradabad district, has left people perplexed. The husband, Pritam Singh, an Amroha native, had married Rimjhim last year on December 1.

The 18-year-old newlywed bride was visiting her parental home for her first Holi after the marriage. Pritam went to bring her back on March 9, after the festivities were over.

Thus, the couple began their journey home, which was about to be shadowed by a mystery.

While on their way, the couple deborded the first bus at Bilari stop. When they were waiting for the next bus to arrive, Rimjhim told Pritam that she was hungry and asked him to bring hot Pakoras from a nearby stall.

Pritam, unaware of what was about to transpire, went to buy the snack. However, when he returned a few minutes later, his new bride had already slipped away.

At first, he thought that she might be somewhere around the bus stop. But after searching the whole area and asking around for hours, Pritam could not trace his wife.

Later, he filed a police report for a missing person. In his complaint, Pritam suspected that his wife might have left with a young man from her parental village.

Police have started investigating the sudden disappearance of Rimjhim. The CCTV footage of the bus stop has been obtained by the investigating officers and Rimjhim’s cell phone was reportedly put on tracking.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:49 PM IST
‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

QUICK LINKS