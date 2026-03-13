LIVE TV
Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa A Minor? Fresh Row Erupts After Her Wedding With Muslim Man Farman Khan

Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle denies being a minor after marrying Farman Khan in Kerala, calling reports about her age “fake and incorrect”.

Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle denies being a minor after marrying Farman Khan. (Photo: ANI)
Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa Bhonsle denies being a minor after marrying Farman Khan. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 15:15:50 IST

Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa A Minor? Fresh Row Erupts After Her Wedding With Muslim Man Farman Khan

A fresh controversy has erupted around Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who went viral during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, after reports surfaced questioning whether she is a minor following her marriage to Farman Khan.

The couple tied the knot at the Nainar Temple on Wednesday evening. However, soon after the wedding, speculation spread on social media claiming that Bhonsle was underage, triggering a public debate.

Responding to the controversy, Bhonsle strongly denied the claims and said that all such reports were “fake and incorrect.”

Monalisa Denies Being a Minor

Speaking to reporters a day after her wedding, Monalisa Bhonsle clarified that she is legally an adult.

“I am 18-years-old,” she said, dismissing allegations that she is a minor.

Her husband, Farman Khan, also rejected the claims and pointed out that their marriage had been officially registered, which would not have been possible if she were underage.

“She is above 18 years of age. Otherwise, how would our registered marriage be possible? All the news regarding her being underage are fake and incorrect. Please do not believe that,” he said.

The couple also showed reporters her birth certificate, which reportedly lists her birth year as 2008, to support their claim that she has attained adulthood.

Viral Fame From Kumbh Mela

Monalisa Bhonsle first gained nationwide attention during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she was seen selling rudraksha garlands.

A video of her at the fair, shared by a content creator, quickly went viral on social media. Her striking smile and expressive eyes caught public attention, turning her into an overnight internet sensation.

Following the viral moment, Bhonsle reportedly received offers from film producers and brands, paving the way for opportunities in acting and modelling.

Love Story That Began On A Film Set

According to the couple, their relationship began about six months ago when they met during the shooting of a film.

Farman Khan, who hails from Baghpat district, said they initially connected through social media before meeting in person on a film set.

Describing their relationship, Khan said the six months they spent together felt much longer.

“These six months were like sixty years of love. That’s why we decided to get married,” he said, adding that Bhonsle had proposed to him first.

“She proposed. I initially refused, but she convinced me,” he added.

Interfaith Marriage Sparks Debate

The marriage also triggered discussions on social media due to the interfaith nature of the relationship. Bhonsle said she respects all religions and rejected allegations that their relationship was linked to “love jihad.”

She clarified that the wedding took place according to Hindu traditions and said she was not pressured to convert.

Farman Khan also confirmed that he had not asked her to change her religion.

Family Opposition And Police Complaint

Before the wedding, the couple had approached the Kerala Police at the Thampanoor Police Station, alleging that Bhonsle’s father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown.

According to police officials, Bhonsle made it clear that she wanted to marry Khan and refused to go with her father.

“She insisted that she will not go with her father and said she would marry her boyfriend. As she is a major, she can act according to her choice,” a police officer said.

Bhonsle also said her family had pressured her to marry another relative, which she declined.

Wedding Attended By Political Leaders

The wedding ceremony was held in the presence of several political figures, including V. Sivankutty, M. V. Govindan, and A. A. Rahim, leaders associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

After the wedding, Bhonsle said she was happy with her decision.

“My family wanted me to marry someone else. I didn’t like that and refused. Now, after marrying Farman, I am happy,” she said.

Couple Plans To Stay In Kerala

When asked about their future plans, the couple said they might continue living in Kerala, depending on Bhonsle’s wishes.

“I like Kerala and want to stay here,” she said, adding that one of her film projects has already completed shooting while another is currently in progress.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:15 PM IST
