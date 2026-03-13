‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday praised the NaMo Shakti Rath initiative launched by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening preventive healthcare and improving cancer screening among women in India.

Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026, Singh lauded the programme for conducting what has been described as the world’s largest breast cancer screening mission.

Dr Jitendra Singh Compliments NaMo Shakti Rath For Guinness World Record

During his remarks, Dr. Singh complimented Kartikeya Sharma for achieving a milestone that added to the Guinness World Records. The campaign screened more than 5,000 women for breast cancer in a single day, leading to the detection of approximately 2–3% new cases.

“It is a huge service to society and also an inspiration for others to follow,” Singh said while acknowledging the scale and impact of the initiative.

He also highlighted that several cancers, including breast cancer, are curable if detected early, underlining the importance of widespread screening and awareness.

NaMo Shakti Rath: A Women-Centric Health Initiative By Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma

The NaMo Shakti Rath, launched by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, is a women-focused healthcare initiative designed to strengthen preventive medical care and support the broader national goal of women’s empowerment.

The programme aims to bring critical screening services directly to women in rural and underserved areas, particularly for diseases such as breast and cervical cancer, which often remain undiagnosed due to limited access to healthcare and lack of awareness.

Mobile Screening Vans Bring Healthcare To Communities

Under the initiative, specially equipped vans travel to different regions to provide medical services on the ground. Each mobile unit is staffed with qualified doctors, trained technicians, and field teams who conduct:

On-the-spot cancer screenings

Basic health check-ups

Awareness programmes for women

By taking healthcare services directly to communities, the initiative addresses one of the major challenges in cancer care, limited access and delayed diagnosis.

Medical experts associated with the programme also conduct awareness sessions, educating women about symptoms, self-examination techniques, and the importance of regular screening.

Tackling Late Detection Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, largely due to late detection. The NaMo Shakti Rath initiative aims to change this by promoting preventive healthcare and ensuring that women are informed about their health.

According to Kartikeya Sharma, the programme has enabled thousands of women to undergo screening for the first time in their lives, often within minutes. In several cases, the screenings have also helped identify health risks at an early stage.

He views the NaMo Shakti Rath initiative not merely as a healthcare programme but as a model demonstrating how parliamentary intent can translate into tangible change on the ground, effectively bridging policy and implementation.

