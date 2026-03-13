LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the NaMo Shakti Rath initiative launched by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma for advancing preventive healthcare among women. Speaking at NXT Summit 2026, Singh highlighted the campaign’s milestone of screening over 5,000 women for breast cancer in a single day.

Jitendra Singh praises Kartikeya Sharma’s NaMo Shakti Rath after 5,000+ breast cancer screenings in a day earned Guinness record. Photo: NXT.
Jitendra Singh praises Kartikeya Sharma’s NaMo Shakti Rath after 5,000+ breast cancer screenings in a day earned Guinness record. Photo: NXT.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 14:08:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday praised the NaMo Shakti Rath initiative launched by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening preventive healthcare and improving cancer screening among women in India.

Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026, Singh lauded the programme for conducting what has been described as the world’s largest breast cancer screening mission.

 Dr Jitendra Singh Compliments NaMo Shakti Rath For Guinness World Record 

During his remarks, Dr. Singh complimented Kartikeya Sharma for achieving a milestone that added to the Guinness World Records. The campaign screened more than 5,000 women for breast cancer in a single day, leading to the detection of approximately 2–3% new cases.

You Might Be Interested In

“It is a huge service to society and also an inspiration for others to follow,” Singh said while acknowledging the scale and impact of the initiative.

He also highlighted that several cancers, including breast cancer, are curable if detected early, underlining the importance of widespread screening and awareness.

NaMo Shakti Rath: A Women-Centric Health Initiative By Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma

The NaMo Shakti Rath, launched by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, is a women-focused healthcare initiative designed to strengthen preventive medical care and support the broader national goal of women’s empowerment.

The programme aims to bring critical screening services directly to women in rural and underserved areas, particularly for diseases such as breast and cervical cancer, which often remain undiagnosed due to limited access to healthcare and lack of awareness.

Mobile Screening Vans Bring Healthcare To Communities

Under the initiative, specially equipped vans travel to different regions to provide medical services on the ground. Each mobile unit is staffed with qualified doctors, trained technicians, and field teams who conduct:

On-the-spot cancer screenings

Basic health check-ups

Awareness programmes for women

By taking healthcare services directly to communities, the initiative addresses one of the major challenges in cancer care, limited access and delayed diagnosis.

Medical experts associated with the programme also conduct awareness sessions, educating women about symptoms, self-examination techniques, and the importance of regular screening.

Tackling Late Detection Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, largely due to late detection. The NaMo Shakti Rath initiative aims to change this by promoting preventive healthcare and ensuring that women are informed about their health.

According to Kartikeya Sharma, the programme has enabled thousands of women to undergo screening for the first time in their lives, often within minutes. In several cases, the screenings have also helped identify health risks at an early stage.

He views the NaMo Shakti Rath initiative not merely as a healthcare programme but as a model demonstrating how parliamentary intent can translate into tangible change on the ground, effectively bridging policy and implementation.

Also Read: NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cancerDr Jitendra Singhhome-hero-pos-9Jitendra SinghNaMo Shakti RathNXT SummitNXT Summit 2026

RELATED News

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

NXT Conclave 2026: PM Modi’s First Remarks On Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War, Unveils India’s Energy Strategy – What PM Said About Resilient Economy, LPG Panic & Black Marketing

How To Refill Your LPG Gas Cylinder? Check Indane Booking Number And Method You Need To Know

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

LATEST NEWS

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

‘Won’t Bet Life Insurance Policy On Him’: Netanyahu’s Death Threat To New Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; Asks Iranian People To Overthrow ‘Tyrants’

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

SSC LDCE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet And Check Scorecard Link Here

Tattooed With Her Name, Obsessed With Her Clothes: 25-Year-Old Ujjain Man Steals Woman’s Undergarments in Broad Daylight, Claims ‘One-Sided Love’

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Missing From Public View, Reports Say His One Or Two Legs Cut Off, Stomach Or Liver Ruptured, ‘Died In Airstrike…’

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Steps Down: Career, Net Worth, And Education–Know Who Will Replace Him

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Out For March 16–19 Exams; Check Download Link Here

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission
‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission
‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission
‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

QUICK LINKS