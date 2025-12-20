LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Left Me Bloody, Called Me Anpadh’: Passenger Accuses Air India Express Pilot of Assault at IGI Airport

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an Air India Express pilot following an altercation at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 1. Dewan claimed that the situation turned violent, alleging that the pilot physically attacked him, causing injuries and leaving him bleeding.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 20, 2025 11:50:08 IST

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an Air India Express pilot following an altercation at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 1. The airline has acknowledged the complaint, stating that the employee involved has been taken off duty while an inquiry is underway.

The passenger, identified as Ankit Dewan, said the incident took place while he was travelling with his family, including his four-month-old baby in a stroller. Dewan claimed airport personnel directed his family to use the staff and PRM security checkpoint because of the infant. 

What Sparked the Clash at IGI Airport?

Dewan claimed that several staff members started jumping the queue ahead of him. When he raised an objection, he alleged that a pilot, identified as Captain Virender and using the same entry point, questioned his literacy and asked whether he could read the signs stating that the passage was reserved for staff. 

Dewan wrote in a detailed post on X, “The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn’t read the signs that said this entry was for staff.”

How Did the Argument Turn Violent? 

Soon, the disagreement between the passenger and the pilot quickly escalated into a heated verbal exchange. Dewan further claimed that the situation turned violent, alleging that the pilot physically attacked him, causing injuries and leaving him bleeding.  

“Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX [Air India Express] pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph on his shirt is also mine.” Dewan posts another post, revealing the pilot’s face.

What Action Did Air India Express Take? 

Air India Express, in an official statement, confirmed an incident involving one of its employees at Delhi Airport. The airline clarified that the employee was travelling as a passenger on another carrier at the time and was involved in a confrontation with a fellow traveller. 

“We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation,” 

Air India Express said. “While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process,” it added. 

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 11:50 AM IST
