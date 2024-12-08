Lenskart’s ₹1,500 Crore Investment In Telangana To Create 2,100 Jobs: Why It Chose Hyderabad?

Lenskart is investing ₹1,500 crore in Hyderabad to establish the world's largest eyewear manufacturing unit, creating 2,100 jobs and catering to both domestic and international markets.

Lenskart, one of India’s leading eyewear brands, has announced a groundbreaking ₹1,500 crore investment to establish the world’s largest eyewear manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Fab City. This facility will produce a wide range of products, including eyewear, lenses, sunglasses, and accessories.

According to co-founder Amit Chaudhary, this massive plant will not only cater to India’s growing demand for eyewear but also export products to international markets, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The announcement was made during an event commemorating one year of the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government. Chaudhary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government in the presence of Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Telangana Chosen for Business Excellence

Chaudhary revealed that Lenskart had considered several states before selecting Telangana due to its impressive speed and ease of doing business. The Telangana government’s proactive support and streamlined processes played a key role in the decision.

As part of the project, a plot of land in Fab City has already been identified for the unit. TGIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vishnu Vardhan Reddy confirmed that the land would be handed over to Lenskart within the week.

Boost to Employment and Innovation

The manufacturing facility is expected to generate approximately 2,100 jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy. In addition to manufacturing, there are plans to establish a Research and Development (R&D) center in Telangana, which could further enhance the region’s status as a hub for innovation in the eyewear industry.

This development reinforces Telangana’s growing reputation as a favorable destination for large-scale investments, driven by its business-friendly policies and infrastructure.

