LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 24 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 24, 2025 10:22:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result October 24, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES Dr No:30, VISHNU SERIES Dr No:30, SWARNALAXMI SERIES Dr No:30, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES Dr No:30, ABBLE SERIES Dr No:30, NALLANERAM SERIES Dr No:30, FUTURE SERIES Dr No:30, KUIL SERIES Dr No:30, ROSA SERIES Dr No:30

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Piyush Pandey Dies At 70, Advertising World Mourns The Loss

Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Public Offering At $2.90 Per Share

US consumer prices likely remained higher in September amid tariff-pass through

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS