LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 7 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 7, 2025 11:39:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result October 6, 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES 

VISHNU SERIES 

SWARNALAXMI SERIES 

LION SERIES

DEAR SERIES

THANGAM SERIES 

ABBLE SERIES 

NALLANERAM SERIES

FUTURE SERIES 

SINGAM SERIES 

KUIL SERIES 

ROSA SERIES 

TO BE DECLARED OUT

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 7 October 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (7.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Who Was Pitabas Panda? BJP leader Shot Dead In Odisha’s Berhampur
Inclement Weather Shuts Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal, SSG, Sinthan Roads Also Closed
Valmiki Jayanti Today: Is Today A Dry Day In Delhi? Check Here
India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women`s Security, Watch

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!
FIFA Turns a Blind Eye, Israel Plays World Cup Qualification Amid Genocide Accusations
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹400 Crore, Set To Dominate 2025 Blockbusters
‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: PowerStar Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’
MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?
IBPS PO Score Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Latest Updates on IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025
Bihar Elections 2025: The Transition Of ECI Conducting Elections From Six Phase In 2010 To Just Two Phase In 2025
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS