‘We Need To Prepare Like Corona…’ Did PM Modi Mention Lockdown In Parliament During Iran War Speech? Here’s The Truth

PM MODI SPEECH IN LOK SABHA: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on everyone in the country to stay strong, alert, and united.

Did PM Modi Mention Lockdown In His Parliament Speech?

The ongoing conflict in West Asia, where Israel and the US are fighting Iran, isn’t just a regional issue; it’s already messing with global energy supplies and shaking up supply chains everywhere. Modi warned that these tough conditions could stick around for a while.

He spoke in the Lok Sabha and reminded people how India came together during the Covid pandemic.

“The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. We have to stay ready, we have to stay united.”

He added, “We stood united and faced such circumstances during the COVID pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength.”

He didn’t shy away from hinting that India might need to brace for big challenges again, maybe even something like the lockdowns.

PM Modi made a big announcement in the Lok Sabha, warning that some people might try to exploit the situation we’re facing right now.

“We need to preapre like Corona…” – PM Modi in the Parliament. Painful times ahead. Cooked. pic.twitter.com/7Qixr4BGtq — Treeni (@treeni) March 23, 2026

PM Modi alerts: ‘We need to be prepared’

He put national security front and centre. “When crises hit, you always get a few who want to take advantage,” Modi said. “That’s why every agency responsible for law and order is on high alert. We’re tightening security on our coastlines, borders, online, and across key installations. If the government and every citizen stand together, we can handle anything.”

According to PTI, Modi also called on state governments to stay vigilant and crack down on folks spreading fake news, as well as those hoarding essentials or trying to profit through black marketing.

He didn’t mince words. “We have to stay sharp. There are always people looking to spread rumours and take advantage. We can’t let them get away with it. I urge all state governments to monitor those who ramp up hoarding and black marketing during tough times, like we saw when people were scrambling for oxygen during the lockdown.”

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