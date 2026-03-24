‘Will Blow Up Bulding, Metro Station’: Delhi Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Via Email Targets Speaker Vijender Gupta Ahead of Budget, Khalistan Referendum Mention

The Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker, Vijender Gupta, have received fresh email threats warning of a possible bomb attack at the Assembly premises.

Officials said a similar threat was also sent to the nearby Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. The emails were received early on Tuesday morning, with one sent to the Speaker’s account at 7:49 AM and another to the Assembly’s official email at 7:28 AM.

Delhi Assembly Bomb Threat: PM Modi, Amit Shah Targets

The emails mention several leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Security Heightens at Delhi Assembly After Bomb Threat

Following the threat, a sniffer dog squad was deployed at the Assembly to inspect the premises and ensure security. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threats.

What is ‘Kheer Ceremony’ Ahead Delhi Assembly Budget Session?

Meanwhile, the traditional ‘Kheer Ceremony’ kick-started the Delhi Assembly Budget Session on Monday, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the vision of ‘Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi, Green Delhi) and said this budget will prove to be an important step towards realising the dreams of nearly 3 crore Delhiites.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Gupta said the ‘Kheer Ceremony’ is not only the traditional beginning of the budget process, but also a symbol of the resolve for prosperity, auspiciousness, and public welfare, which will be reflected in the upcoming budget.

The ‘Kheer Ceremony’ was attended by farmers, school students, teachers, doctors, members of the transgender community, women drivers, and media persons, along with the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, farmers honoured the Chief Minister by traditionally presenting her with a turban. Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, along with MLAs and several dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Delhi Assembly Budget Session Concludes Today

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s second budget will accelerate the pace of Delhi’s development.

“This budget will not only strengthen infrastructure, but will also become a means to elevate the living standards of Delhiites. This budget is moving towards building a Delhi where citizens can live with better health facilities, excellent education, strong infrastructure, and a clean and green environment. In this budget, priority is being given to better facilities for students, strong infrastructure in the health sector, cleanliness, pollution control, and a green environment,” CM Gupta said, according to the official statement.

The Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will conclude on Tuesday.

Inputs from ANI

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