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Home > Tech and Auto News > Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

Amazon has confirmed that a fresh disruption in Bahrain

AWS attack Behrain
AWS attack Behrain

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 24, 2026 11:34:15 IST

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Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

US-based tech giant Amazon has confirmed that a fresh disruption to its cloud computing service in West Asia after a drone attack affected its Bahrain region. 

(This is a developing story) 

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Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

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Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

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Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration
Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration
Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration
Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

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