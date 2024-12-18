Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests Over Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today due to the continued disruptions. A session that was scheduled for discussion on several crucial issues has been suspended momentarily.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until 2 PM today following protests over the alleged remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The opposition sought slogans demanding a discussion on this issue after Shah’s speech in a recent debate.

The protests started when opposition MPs, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, voiced their strong objections to Amit Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Home Minister’s comments about Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s foremost architects of the Constitution, sparked outrage. Shah, in his address during the conclusion of a two-day debate on the Constitution’s 75th anniversary, lashed out at the Congress party, accusing it of using Ambedkar’s name for political gain.

Accusations Of Insulting Dr. Ambedkar

Opposition MPs from different parties, including the Congress, accused Amit Shah of insulting Dr. Ambedkar by suggesting that the Congress had made the mention of the great leader a “fashion.” The opposition members alleged that Shah’s remarks were an attempt to undermine the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, who is revered as the chief architect of India’s Constitution.

Lok Sabha Adjournment

The Lok Sabha session was adjourned after two significant bills were introduced-the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills were introduced formally as votes were taken by members of the Lok Sabha, but the protests continued.

Congress MP Seeks Adjournment Motion

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday morning, calling for a discussion on Amit Shah’s remarks. Tagore had urged that the matter be discussed in the House because opposition parties believed that the statement was improper and belittling towards Dr. Ambedkar.

