Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal Violence, Gautam Adani Case

The Lok Sabha proceedings today witnessed heightened tension as Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the Sambhal violence and the U.S. indictment involving Gautam Adani. The uproar forced the adjournment of the House shortly after it resumed at 11 a.m., with proceedings set to resume at 12 p.m.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi submitted a suspension of business notice, urging discussions on the Sambhal violence and a plea concerning Ajmer Sharif Dargah. According to ANI, the notices reflect growing political demands for clarity on sensitive national and regional issues.

Additionally, Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh filed a calling attention notice in the Upper House, spotlighting concerns over paddy procurement in Punjab. The issue has been a recurring point of contention, with farmers and state officials calling for streamlined policies to address procurement delays and fair pricing.

The disruptions in both Houses highlight the persisting divide between the ruling government and the Opposition over pressing socio-economic and political matters. Further developments are expected as parliamentary proceedings continue.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12pm

Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar requests the parliamentarians to let the parliament function and not waste time. However, the slogans continued, leading to the parliament getting adjourned.

