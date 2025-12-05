LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Lost for Words': Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Among Thousands Stranded After IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong revealed on Friday that he was one of the “tens of thousands” affected by IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations. Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: December 5, 2025 13:00:28 IST

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong revealed on Friday that he was one of the “tens of thousands” affected by IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations. His planned visit to Deoghar was also scrapped. 

In a post shared on X through the official Singapore HC India account, Wong stated that the sudden cancellation of his flight to the Jharkhand town left him unable to attend the wedding of a young staff member. 

“I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words. HC Wong,” the social media post reads.



Why IndiGo Flights are Cancelled

Amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers across multiple airports have urged IndiGo to improve communication, provide timely updates, and ensure essential services for stranded travellers.

IndiGo Approaches DGCA for FDTL Relief

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

IndiGo Promises Full Operational Recovery by Feb 2026 

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, “To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.”

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 1:00 PM IST
