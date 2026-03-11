LIVE TV
Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

India has revised LPG cylinder prices upward across major cities due to global supply disruptions linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. Check full list of LPG gas prices in the article.

LPG prices have been updated across the country (Image: AI-generated)
LPG prices have been updated across the country (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 11, 2026 14:10:44 IST

Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been revised by the government pan-India amid restrictions in global supply chains due to the intensifying Middle East war.

The LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 60 for a 14.2 kg domestic fuel cylinder and by Rs 144 for a 19 kg commercial cylinder across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The increase in gas prices will put additional pressure on households, apart from raising concerns for hotels and restaurants across the country.

The latest global price fluctuation comes amid the intensifying Iran-US war, which has affected over 60 per cent of global gas and petroleum supply. Amid the geopolitical instability and its slowly appearing consequences for global energy security, let’s have a look at the gas prices across major Indian cities.

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Full List (Tier-1 and Tier-2 Cities)

  1. New Delhi: ₹ 913 (domestic), ₹1,884.50 (commercial)
  2. Kolkata: ₹939 (domestic), ₹1,988.50 (commercial)
  3. Mumbai: ₹912.50 (domestic), ₹1,836 (commercial)
  4. Chennai: ₹928.50 (domestic), ₹2,043.50 (commercial)
  5. Hyderabad: ₹965 (domestic), ₹2,105.50 (commercial)
  6. Lucknow: ₹950.50 (domestic), ₹2,007 (commercial)
  7. Patna: ₹1,002.50 (domestic), ₹2,133.50 (commercial)
  8. Bengaluru: ₹915.50 (domestic), ₹1,958 (commercial)
  9. Mysuru: ₹915.50 (domestic), ₹1,958 (commercial)
  10. Dehradun: ₹932.50 (domestic), ₹1,937 (commercial)
  11. Jaipur: ₹916.00 (domestic), ₹1,913 (commercial)
  12. Ahmedabad: ₹920.00 (domestic), ₹1,903 (commercial)

State Wise LPG Prices List: 

The LPG gas cylinder prices also witnessed changes across states. The increase has affected prices across major states as follows-

  1. Maharashtra: ₹912.50 (domestic), ₹1,836 (commercial)
  2. Tamil Nadu: ₹928.50 (domestic), ₹2,043.50 (commercial)
  3. Uttar Pradesh: ₹950.50 (domestic), ₹2,007 (commercial)
  4. Kerala: ₹922 (domestic), ₹1,912 (commercial)
  5. Gujarat: ₹920.50 (domestic), ₹1,946 (commercial)

However, this is not the first price revise in last one year as the gas prices were increased by rs 50 in April, 2025. 

What about commercial cylinders and Ujjwala beneficiaries?

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was earlier increased by Rs 114.5 each in March. These cylinders are mainly used by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Following the revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 1,883 in Delhi.

However, the prices for beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme, which provides over 10 crore LPG connections to economically weaker households, remain unchanged, according to a PTI report.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List
Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List
Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List
Indane & Bharat LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dehradun City-Wise List Of Domestic, Commercial Gas Prices Amid Shortage; Check Full List

QUICK LINKS