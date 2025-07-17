Lucknow Cyber Fraud Gang Busted; Eight Held Over Suspected China Links

At least eight men were arrested after a joint team of the Cyber Crime Cell and Cyber police station busted an international cyber fraud racket operated in collaboration with Chinese cybercriminals through Telegram, police said.

Police operation details

The operation took place on July 15 in Lucknow, in which the police team seized around ₹1.75 lakh in cash, 12 mobile phones, 13 debit cards, two passbooks and three cheque books from the accused, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Kamlesh Dixit revealed that the racket spans Haryana, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh and complainants from these states have reported duping of over ₹1.77 crore.

The police team further revealed that the accused duped people by promising them easy money from investments, trading and work-from-home schemes.

Fraudsters identity

The suspects were identified as Devansh Shukla (19), Mojiz (21), Raj Rawat (21), Rahul Sonkar (22), Mohammad Salman (28), Faizan (21), Ankit Yadav (22), and Karan Rawat (19), and all of them were based in Lucknow.

The DCP said that the accused were acting as local operatives for the Chinese cybercriminals and used Telegram channels such as “32-105/1”, “32-105/3” and “32-105/5 PAYGir G0!” to receive instructions.

“The suspects lured economically weaker individuals into opening bank accounts under the pretext of earning easy money. The credentials of these accounts, cheque books, debit cards, and internet banking details were then shared with their handlers in China,” officer Dixit added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 317(2), 318(4), 61(2)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66C of the IT Act at the Lucknow Cyber Crime Police Station. The further investigation process is underway.

