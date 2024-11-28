Maharashtra Leadership Transition: Power-Sharing Talks Underway In BJP-Led Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Delhi to finalize the power-sharing formula for the Maharashtra government. Key participants included caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Discussions revolved around Cabinet berths, portfolios, and representation for alliance partners, with a focus on balancing caste equations among elected MLAs.

BJP Likely to Choose CM Candidate Soon

The BJP is expected to announce its candidate for the Chief Minister’s post on Saturday after a meeting of party MLAs in Mumbai. If Devendra Fadnavis is chosen, he is likely to retain the Home portfolio, while the Finance Ministry is expected to go to the NCP. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is anticipated to secure Urban Development and Public Works Departments.

Shah has reportedly approved two Deputy Chief Minister positions, one each for the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Observers from the BJP will visit Mumbai to gauge MLAs’ opinions before finalizing the leadership.

Shinde’s Role in Question

Shiv Sena insiders suggest Eknath Shinde may relinquish the Deputy CM post in favor of his son, Shrikant Shinde, a Kalyan MP. Shinde, who served as Maharashtra’s CM for two and a half years, is unlikely to work under Fadnavis if the latter assumes the top position. Instead, Shinde might seek a berth in the Union Cabinet and focus on party expansion ahead of Mumbai’s civic polls.

Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat remarked, “Knowing his nature, Shindesaheb may not take the Deputy CM’s post and prefer to give his workers good posts. He has not taken a decision on what post he would prefer to have.”

Outgoing minister Uday Samant expressed pride in Shinde’s position on the CM post but noted, “That does not mean he has given up his claim to the top post.”

Former state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil hinted at the possibility of a surprise pick for Maharashtra’s CM, stating, “Our top leadership has its own ways of assessing the political situation in Maharashtra and does all kinds of experiments.” This has fueled speculation about the BJP exploring unconventional leadership options.

Alliance Partners Seek Fair Representation

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is keen on key portfolios like Finance and district guardianship roles, including Pune and Raigad. Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, discussed these demands ahead of the meeting with BJP leaders. Pawar dismissed reports of internal disagreements, emphasizing that portfolio allocation would be resolved amicably.

The Shiv Sena and NCP have also sought representation in the Union Cabinet, with the NCP pushing for Praful Patel’s inclusion and the Sena advocating for a ministry.

Next week, Shinde will embark on a state-wide tour to connect with beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women received ₹1,500 monthly. The campaign, titled “Bhau Aplya Bhetila” (Brother Comes to Meet You), aims to strengthen his outreach ahead of the civic elections.

The 43-member Cabinet will be divided based on seat shares. The BJP is expected to secure 22 berths, including the CM post, while the Shiv Sena and NCP will get 12 and 9 berths, respectively. Caste dynamics and community representation remain central to the discussions.

The new government is expected to be sworn in early next week, with Monday or Tuesday being the probable dates for the ceremony. The leadership structure and portfolio allocation will set the tone for the Mahayuti alliance’s governance in Maharashtra.